"This season's Aaron & Kaylor"— Love Island USA fans criticize Jeremiah and Huda's relationship

Love Island USA season 7 aired episode two on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, on Peacock. The episode saw the couples get to know each other better, but not before host, Ariana Madix, threw another twist their way. After gathering the cast at the firepit, she blindfolded the islanders and asked if anyone wanted to kiss someone who wasn't their partners.

After the task, several cast members wondered whether their partner kissed someone else, including Jeremiah, who immediately asked Huda if she participated. Although the female cast member said she didn't, Jeremiah wasn't convinced and later discussed the task with some of the male islanders.

Fans of Love Island USA commented on Huda and Jeremiah's relationship online, noting that neither of them seemed to trust one another but felt possessive.

"Huda & Jeremiah are this season’s Aaron & Kaylor," one person wrote on X.

"jeremiah being possessive over huda on day 1 and not believing her…i know what you are," a fan commented.

"looking at huda little different cause her ass over here telling the other girls she wants better for them (ik she meant no harm by it) but if YEW think unknowingly having a cheater of a man is “better” then you needa go ahead and tell jeremiah about your child," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 commented on Huda's behavior:

"i’m gonna need Huda to pack it up - she’s acting like her and Jeremiah have been dating for 6 months and she literally stalks after him when he was talking to Cierra but then tells him they’re not closed off? girl. you’re embarrassing yourself," a person wrote.

"huda calling jeremiah baby while pulling him from his chat with the new bombshell… FREE MY SISTER ITS BEEN 2 DAYS," a fan commented.

"jeremiah don’t know she got a daughter, huda don’t know he cheated in the past, they both said ily, barely exploring other options and calling each other baby after 48 hours, and then potentially hunchin on in ep 3… IM STRESSED," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 further said:

"I am the only feel like Jeremiah is going to break huda heart she is falling to fast for him it just seems like he is love bombing her saying things that she wants to hear," a person wrote.

"Huda and Jeremiah gotta go.. boring af and acting like they’ve been together for years and its been two days… man wrap ts up and just go home," a fan commented.

"My gut says she didn't but my brain says maybe"— Jeremiah discusses the possibility of Huda kissing another man on Love Island USA season 7 episode 2

In Love Island USA season 7 episode 2, after the blindfold kissing challenge, Jeremiah asked Huda whether she participated. The latter said she didn't get up, and Jeremiah made her "pinky swear" that she wasn't lying. However, he wasn't convinced.

Later in the episode, Ace, Taylor, Austin, and Jeremiah discussed who they thought got up to kiss someone else. Taylor said two people were unaccounted for, and when Jeremiah asked who, the cast member said that Chelley, the new bombshell, and the only other woman who was left, was one of their partners.

Jeremiah asked whether the cast member meant that either Huda or Orlandria. Jeremiah told the Love Island USA male cast members that Huda told him that she didn't kiss someone else, and Ace laughed and said that they didn't know that for sure.

"I don't know what to believe. I don't want to be paranoid or overprotective. But it will be very surprising and disappointing if she did lie. If I got played, I got played, I guess I'll be the fool but I think my gut says she didn't but my brain says maybe," Jeremiah told the cameras.

Meanwhile, when Jeremiah was speaking to the new bombshell, Huda called him "baby" in front of her and pulled him away for a chat. She asked him about their conversation, and Jeremiah asked why she was sitting in their line of sight, and the female islander said she wanted to make sure Jeremiah could see her.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 commented on Jeremiah and Huda's behavior towards one another and were critical of their relationship.

Tune in tomorrow on Thursday, June 5, 2025, to see what happens next between the couple on Love Island USA season 7 episode 3 on Peacock.

