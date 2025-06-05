Which islanders coupled up on Love Island USA season 7’s first night? Details explored

Love Island USA season 7, which premiered on June 3, 2025, began with a new format for the initial coupling, resulting in five confirmed pairs by the end of the first night. Their pairings followed a twist in the coupling ceremony that involved selective kisses before final decisions were made. This format set the tone for a night of strategic choices and early connections.

Chelley and Austin, Huda and Jeremiah, Belle-A and Nicolas, Olandria and Taylor, and Yulissa and Ace were the islanders who formed the first couples of Love Island USA season 7.

Meet the couples of Love Island USA season 7

1) Chelley Bissainthe and Austin Shepard

Chelley and Austin (Image via Instagram/@loveislandusa)

Chelley, a 27-year-old from Miami, was initially paired with Ace. However, when Ace ultimately chose another islander, she ended up with Austin, a 26-year-old currently residing in Michigan.

2) Huda Mustafa and Jeremiah Brown

Huda and Jeremiah (Image via Instagram/@loveislandusa)

Huda, a 24-year-old from North Carolina, selected Jeremiah, who is 25 and lives in Los Angeles. During the blindfolded game, he chose not to kiss anyone else out of respect for their connection.

3) Belle-A Walker and Nicolas Vansteenberghe

Belle-A and Nicolas (Image via Instagram/@loveislandusa)

Belle-A, a 22-year-old from Hawaii, chose Nicolas, a 24-year-old from Florida. Both took part in the blindfolded kissing challenge, suggesting they were open to exploring other possibilities.

4) Olandria Carthen and Taylor Williams

Olandria and Taylor (Image via Instagram/@loveislandusa)

Olandria, a 27-year-old based in Alabama, picked Taylor, who is 24 and from Oklahoma. Later in the night, she was one of the few who participated in the blindfolded kiss with another islander.

5) Yulissa Escobar and Ace Greene

Yulissa and Ace (Image via Instagram/@loveislandusa)

Yulissa, a 27-year-old from Miami, showed early interest in Ace, a 22-year-old from Los Angeles. He returned the gesture by choosing her, which led to the reshuffling that placed Chelley with Austin.

However, 18 minutes into episode 2 of Love Island USA season 7, which aired on Wednesday, June 4, Peacock announced that original Islander Yulissa Escobar is no longer on the show. No further details were provided during the episode.

Premiere episode: First impressions took control

Love Island USA season 7 opened with host Ariana Madix introducing a twist: instead of traditional first impressions, women were randomly selected to kiss two men before choosing one to couple with. The men stood on platforms while the women stepped forward one by one.

Chelley Bissainthe kissed Austin Shepard and Ace Greene, then selected Ace. Huda Mustafa picked Jeremiah Brown after her round. Belle-A Walker, who stated she did not usually kiss on the first date, gave quick kisses and chose Nicolas Vansteenberghe. Olandria Carthen chose Taylor Williams.

Yulissa Escobar kissed both Ace and Jeremiah. Jeremiah declined a full kiss, and Yulissa selected Ace. Ace chose to couple with Yulissa, leaving Chelley to pair with Austin.

Later that night, the islanders participated in a blindfolded kissing game. Those interested in exploring other connections raised their hands and kissed someone while blindfolded. Ace, Chelley, Nicolas, and Olandria participated.

Following the game, Ariana introduced two new bombshells—Charlie from the UK and Cierra from Arizona—who secretly kissed all the islanders under the guise of the blindfold game. Their identities were withheld, but Ariana announced they were new arrivals, setting up intrigue for the next episode of Love Island USA.

With Charlie and Cierra entering as new islanders, the initial couples are expected to face early tests. The next episode will reveal how these late arrivals affect the dynamic inside the villa.

Stream Love Island USA anytime on Peacock.

