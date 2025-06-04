"Not you guys crashing the app"—Love Island USA host Ariana Madix reveals reason why premiere episode was delayed

The highly anticipated premiere of Love Island USA season 7, scheduled to debut on Peacock at 9 PM ET on June 3, 2025, encountered an unexpected delay. Shortly after the planned start time, the episode did not begin streaming as expected, prompting viewers to wonder about the cause. Host Ariana Madix addressed these concerns directly in an Instagram story, clarifying:
"Not you guys crashing the app! Haha love it! Gotta get the IT cuties on the job."
This statement confirmed that the delay was not caused by fans overwhelming the streaming platform but was instead related to a technical issue on Peacock’s end. The episode eventually became available about an hour later.
Reason behind the Love Island USA season 7 premiere delay
Technical issue behind the delay
Peacock’s official social media account posted a message shortly after the scheduled premiere, notifying viewers that the episode would be delayed:
"WE GOT A TEXT! Tonight’s episode will be slightly delayed. But it is worth the wait. Stay tuned!"
Reports from Deadline highlighted that Canadian fans tuning into the premiere through the CTV streaming service didn’t face the same delays, indicating that the technical problem was specific to Peacock. This pointed to the conclusion that the issue was limited to Peacock and wasn’t due to a surge of viewers trying to catch the episode all at once.
What is the Love Island USA app?
The Love Island USA app is an essential component of the show’s interactive experience. While episodes stream exclusively on Peacock, the app allows viewers to engage with the series beyond watching, primarily through voting mechanisms that influence the competition’s outcomes.
Fans can vote for their top Islanders and couples on the app. This can influence whether they remain in the villa and which couples continue towards winning the $100,000 prize money. In addition, the app hosts exclusive videos, photos, quizzes, and access to the official Love Island shop.
Sign-up on the App is free and via the user's phone number. Voting periods are opened at certain times during the season and that's when fans actively engage in shaping the course of the show.
The app can be downloaded for free on Apple Store and Google Play Store. Audience members can also scan QR codes that appear on screen during episodes to download the app. This allows for easy access for fans that would like to vote and get special content.
Episode 7 showtimes debut on Peacock every day except Wednesday. The June 3 postponement was a rare deviation, but the app still functions fully and at the center of fan engagement for the show all season.
Love Island USA streaming schedule and weekly format
The weekly streaming schedule for Love Island USA follows a consistent format throughout the season. New episodes air on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. There are no new episodes on Wednesdays, except for the special case during premiere week when an episode aired on June 4.
Saturdays feature Love Island Aftersun, the series' official after-show where dumped Islanders and former cast members return to discuss the current season. All episodes and after-shows begin streaming at 9 PM ET exclusively on Peacock.
Stream Love Island USA anytime on Peacock.