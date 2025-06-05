“Would be perfect”- Love Island USA fans urge Belle-A to be with Austin

Love Island USA season 7 episode 2 was released on June 4, 2025, and documented the houseguests getting to know their partners better. This would eventually help them decide if they wanted to recouple with their partners. The new episode also saw new bombshells entering the villa, shaking up the villa's dynamic.

The contestants were still actively exploring outside their set partners to see who they actually felt for thanks to the fact that it was still early enough to explore connections. Additionally, since the show keeps shuffling contestants, they had more of an opportunity to explore further.

On the first night, Chelley coupled up with Austin, after her initial partner, Ace, was swooped by Yulissa. However, Chelley was still open to exploring her connection with both men to see who fit her expectations better. A new bombshell Charlie being introduced meant that Chelley had another option to explore as a connection.

Belle-A chose to pair up with Nic, but he kissed Cierra in the hideaway. This ascertained that Austin and Belle-A's partners weren't interested in them as much as they would've wanted.

Fans of Love Island USA came to X to urge Belle-A and Austin to get together because they thought their personalities matched as well. Some fans wanted to see them couple up because that way public vote could them off the show.

"Austin seems empty-headed and boring for Chelley… he would be perfect for Belle-A," a fan said.

"Austin go talk to Belle-A so y’all can couple up and get voted out sorry not sorry let’s get these white people packed," said another.

"Cierra take Nick so Belle-a can couple up with Austin or Charlie so I can get a two for one .. either or I want both boys gone," added a third.

"Yes Belle-A, PLEASE connect with and steal Austin away!!" wrote another.

Some fans of Love Island USA thought Belle-A and Austin seemed like they were on the same wavelength when they chatted, so they took to X to ask them to pair up. Others said that since their partners didn't want them, they could "be boring together."

"I’m not trying to be mean, but let’s go ahead and pair Belle-A with Austin bc I need Chelley to have her top pick #LoveIslandUSA, and on top of that, Nic doesn’t want you," an X user wrote.

"Oh Nic is gone. Belle-A it’s a wrap girl. Might as well kick it with Austin. Be boring together," another user wrote.

"I can already see Belle-A and Austin coupling up bc nobody else wants them. They can leave next," commented one.

"Belle-A is smoking crack for thinking Nic is coming back to her after Cierra. Austin is an idiot for not trying to go after Belle-A as his best path to stay on a while longer," wrote another.

Bella-A and Nic's journey on Love Island USA season 7

On the first night of Love Island USA season 7, at the coupling ceremony, the women had to kiss the men they liked before choosing one to pair up with. Belle-A walked up to Taylor first and asked him to kiss her on the cheek, then walked up to Nic and asked him to do the same.

She said she had a strict no-kissing-on-the-lips policy for first dates, which the men seemingly agreed with. Belle-A eventually chose to couple up with Nic.

In episode 2, while Nic was getting to know his partner better, he found a connection with Cierra and even kissed her in a hideaway of the Love Island USA villa. He told Belle-A about the kiss, noting that he was just exploring.

"There's no sense of security in him," Belle-A said in a confessional.

For more updates on Love Island USA season 7, fans can follow the show's official Instagram, @loveislandusa.

