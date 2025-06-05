Love Island USA's Jeremiah will break Huda's heart — I can almost see it

Love Island USA season 7 debuted on June 3, 2025, with ten hopefuls who entered the Fijian villa looking for love. Episode 1 featured the first coupling ceremony, where 24-year-old single mother Huda coupled up with 25-year-old Jeremiah. While the remaining islanders kept their options open, considering it was only day one, Jeremiah and Huda were locked in — a little too much.

Huda was dumbstruck by Jeremiah and completely invested in him, saying he was her "type" on paper. Jeremiah reciprocated her energy and advances, stating he was pleased with his partner. Even when the male islanders questioned him for getting too involved with one person right at the start of the show, Jeremiah dismissed their concern, saying he felt something special with Huda.

As the episode progressed, Jeremiah and Huda found out they had many things in common and were quite compatible. I can completely understand why people might mistake them for the endgame, but are they really the it couple? Most certainly not. Perfect from above, the pair is not meant to last, and I am convinced it will be Jeremiah who will break Huda's heart.

There are several reasons why I feel that way. Firstly, Jeremiah openly admitted in his introduction tape that he had cheated on his previous girlfriend, which naturally raises questions about his loyalty. Especially in a show like Love Island USA, where men lose focus at the drop of a hat, it is only a matter of time before a bombshell (newcomer) catches Jeremiah's eye.

Secondly, Huda has yet to tell Jeremiah that she is a mother. Given his overall demeanor, I doubt he will take the news well, as I am convinced he did not come on the show to take on such a significant role.

Love Island USA's Jeremiah is not the right man for Huda

In her introduction tape, Love Island USA star Huda revealed she was looking for someone who would commit to her and not go clubbing every day or text different women. She sought her "lifelong partner," which I am certain Jeremiah is not. While introducing himself, he said:

"Right now, f***boy to great guy scale, I'm three-fourths toward great guy. Most of the time."

The Love Island USA alum admitted he was not the most righteous person, and given his history of infidelity, it seems more likely that this behavior is a consistent pattern than just a one-time occurrence. It is why I believe he will break Huda's heart.

Right now, Jeremiah and Huda resemble Kaylor and Aaron from season 6 of the dating series. The veteran couple had also started strong, but eventually broke up after Aaron's infidelity became an overwhelming burden for Kaylor to bear. Netizens might remember how quickly Aaron forgot about his connection with Kaylor when he was at Casa Amor with other women.

Jeremiah and Huda, who are following in their footsteps, will face a similar reality sooner than expected.

Another reason why I think Jeremiah is not the right man for Huda is his expression of possession. In episode 2 of Love Island USA, Jeremiah expressed concern about Huda's intentions, suspecting she had volunteered to kiss another islander during the blindfolded kissing challenge and lied about it to him.

"I don't know what to believe. I don't want to be paranoid or, you know, overprotective and all that, but it'd be very surprising and disappointing if she did lie. If I got played, I got played. I guess I'll be the fool," he said in a confessional.

The fact that Jeremiah is losing his calm on day two of a dating show, specifically designed for singles to explore connections, speaks volumes. It shows how possessive and controlling he can be, as Huda eventually had to sit with Jeremiah and reassure him that she had not volunteered.

If Jeremiah is acting this way in episode 2, I fear for Huda's well-being. I am certain Huda will be left in tears, as she eventually realizes Jeremiah is not who she thinks he is. Huda, at the start of the show, said she wanted an emotionally mature man, and Jeremiah is far from it. I hope she realizes it sooner rather than later to avoid a heartbreak.

Love Island USA fans on X expressed a similar sentiment, as one said:

"jeremiah being possessive over huda on day 1 and not believing her…i know what you are."

Another netizen posted:

"huda and jeremiah moving so fast and him lovebombing her is giving me war flashbacks."

Moreover, Huda still needs to tell Jeremiah that she has a daughter. It makes me skeptical, as I am fairly certain it would affect Jeremiah, causing him to explore his options and bond with someone else. I strongly believe that their relationship will not last, but will be remembered for the chaos it will cause.

Love Island USA season 7 is currently streaming on Peacock.

