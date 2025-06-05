Did Yulissa Escobar leave Love Island USA season 7? Details explored

Love Island USA season 7 premiered on June 3, 2025, with ten new singles looking for love in the Fijian villa. 27-year-old Yulissa Escobar from Miami, Florida, was among the original islanders of the latest season. However, her journey ended sooner than anticipated.

Episode 2 revealed that Yulissa was no longer part of the villa, although her exit was presented without context or explanation.

At the 18-minute mark of the segment, narrator Iain Stirling simply announced:

"Yulissa has left the villa."

It remains unclear if she was removed in the middle of the night or if the editors decided to cut her out of the episode.

Yulissa had participated in Love Island USA to find her "knight in shining armor" and experience the "movie kind of love." However, her journey faced an unexpected hurdle after podcast clips of her using racial slurs resurfaced online, as reported by TMZ. After facing backlash from netizens, it was announced that Yulissa had chosen to leave.

However, no official statement has yet been made by Peacock or producers regarding the reason behind her exit.

Love Island USA star Yulissa is yet to respond to the criticism

In the podcast clips that resurfaced, Yulissa was shown using the N-word multiple times while talking about a past relationship. Shortly after, the video went viral, and fans of the Peacock show took to social media to express their anger by leaving countless comments on Yulissa's Instagram handle.

They were determined to vote her off the show during a recoupling ceremony, unaware she would leave before that. Netizens on X celebrated her removal from the dating series, as one wrote:

"i’m so mad we don’t get the satisfaction of voting this ho yulissa out, like i wanted her to feel how much we hated her…."

Another Love Island USA fan posted:

"the producers dragged yulissa out of her sleep to give her the boot lmfaoo."

Yulissa, on the other hand, has yet to respond to the backlash or give an official explanation for using racial slurs.

Yulissa's journey on Love Island USA season 7

Yulissa, a mobile bar owner from Miami, described herself as "super fun" and "this bundle of joy." In her introduction tape, she revealed she was 4'10" and thought it was "cool." She warned her co-stars not to "play" with her because she was "like fire."

"I'm here to have fun, to meet friends, and enjoy summer in Fiji," Yulissa added.

After entering the Love Island USA villa, Yulissa bonded with a few male islanders but ultimately, coupled up with Ace. She initially flirted with Jeremiah, however, he seemed interested in exploring his connection with Huda, so he refused to entertain her advances, leading her toward Ace.

Later in the episode, host Ariana Madix gathered the blindfolded islanders to play a game in which they were allowed to secretly kiss another co-star of their choice. While Yulissa did not volunteer, she was later surprised by a kiss from the villa's latest bombshell (newcomer), 27-year-old UK native, Charlie.

Charlie was introduced alongside another bombshell, Cierra. However, their identities were not disclosed until episode 2 of Love Island USA, when they re-entered the villa and mingled with the rest.

After Yulissa's exit, the remaining female contenders include Chelley, Huda, Belle-A, Olandria, and Cierra.

Love Island USA season 7 episodes can be streamed on Peacock.

