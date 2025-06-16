⁠"THIS WAS STRAIGHT CINEMA!"— Love Island USA fans react to Charlie Georgiou's brutal elimination 

Love Island USA season 7 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, June 15, 2025. The episode saw the season's second recoupling ceremony and resulted in an elimination that the islanders didn't see coming. While they might have been prepared for someone to go home, their emotional reactions to how the eliminated islander was decided made it apparent that they were blindsided by the process.

After Ariana Madix revealed who the public had voted for the bombshells— Iris, Pepe, and Jalen— to be paired up with, she dropped another bomb that shook the villa. The islanders who were not "recoupled" were given the power to decide who would be dumped from Love Island USA season 7 in episode 12. Amaya, Chelley, Ace, Nic, Cierra, and Austin decided who to eliminate out of the "vulnerable" contestants: Taylor, Huda, and Charlie.

Ultimately, they dumped Charlie from the villa. Fans of the Peacock reality show reacted to the latest elimination online.

"The empath in me kinda feels bad…. But like. THIS WAS STRAIGHT CINEMA! The tears, Amaya repeatedly saying they don’t want to do this, Ace and Nic voting Huda, Hannah crying like Charlie being sent to war. S7 already solidified as a GREAT season 10/10," one person wrote on X.

Netizens react to the latest recoupling ceremony (Image via X/ @tierrareadss)

"This is the first season I’ve watched now I know I’m in on the greatest show wow messy but keeps you wanting more," a fan commented.

"Amaya is too sweet, y'all could never make me hate her. She lost her mind on Chelley a little bit, but its clearly because she takes that girl's girl sh*t really seriously, as evidenced by not pursuing Charlie," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 called the episode "10/10."

"the challenge, the drama/dramatics, the being real without sugarcoating, huda being gagged, ace bein ace, amaya just crying, charlie getting dumped. 10/10 episode, no notes," a person wrote.

"We got nicolandria kissing, Charlie gone home, ace being a messy ass Lightskin, huda and Taylor single, Amaya sobbing like she found out she going to war. This is real television!!!" a fan commented.

"amaya acting like someone died, hannah acting like charlie went off to war, huda on the chopping block, ace and jeremiah going at it tomorrow. this is what love island is about," a tweet read.

Praising the theatrics of the latest episode, fans further said:

"Charlie giving a random speech, the islanders bawling their eyes out, Amaya screaming like this is crazy," a person wrote.

"This episode was the best one so far this season Amaya screaming crying, Ace bursting out laughing at Huda, Charlie begging to stay pure reality tv gold," a fan commented.

"We don't want to do that"— Amaya gets emotional over being given the power to dump someone in Love Island USA season 7 episode 12

In Love Island USA season 7 episode 12, Ariana Madix revealed who the public voted to see the new bombshells coupled up with. She stated that Jeremiah was paired up with Iris, which surprised several islanders. Huda was upset by the decision while Ace laughed.

The host then revealed that Jalen was paired up with Olandria, which put Taylor's position in the show at risk. Charlie and Hannah were also separated as the public voted to couple the latter up with Pepe.

The Love Island USA season 7 host then revealed how the latest elimination was to be decided. Ariana told the cast members that those who were not "recoupled" would decide who to dump, which gave Ace, Austin, Nic, Chelley, Cierra, and Amaya the power to decide who to send home.

Amaya was visibly upset by Ariana's revelation and did not want to decide. Speaking for the group as a whole, she said:

"We don't want to do that."

However, the group ultimately decided to send Charlie home and save Huda and Taylor.

Expand Tweet

Fans online reacted to Charlie's elimination and found the events of episode 12 cinematic.

Love Island USA season 7 will air episode 13 on June 16, 2025, on Peacock.

