I believe editing made the Huda-Olandria drama on Love Island USA feel more forced than real

Love Island USA season 7 aired episode 3 on June 5, 2025. In the episode, we saw the fallout of Huda’s comment at the firepit, where she told the girls they deserved real men after most of them changed partners. Olandria replied that it wasn’t the right time for that kind of talk, and Huda later got upset, saying she felt embarrassed being called out in front of everyone.
Toward the end of the episode, Olandria apologised and said she didn’t mean to hurt her. While that sounds like a regular misunderstanding, the way the show presented it felt a bit too dramatic. In my opinion, this made a small moment feel much bigger than it really was.
I don’t think the emotions were fake, but the way the show put everything together made it look like a serious conflict. It’s possible that the whole thing lasted only a few minutes in real life, but the editing stretched it out. That’s why the situation didn’t come across as fully real to me—it seemed like it was made into a storyline for the sake of drama.
It didn’t need to be that deep — the scene felt stretched in Love Island USA
The moment between Huda and Olandria seemed like a regular misunderstanding. Olandria’s comment wasn’t loud or aggressive, and Huda didn’t raise her voice either. But the way the show showed it made it feel like a serious issue. Huda was shown crying with Chelley, then talking in a confessional, and then again in another conversation. All of this happened within one episode.
The show used background music to build emotion and added slow shots of Huda wiping her tears or looking hurt. These editing choices made the situation feel more intense than it probably was. The actual conversation was short — Olandria said they could talk later and didn’t seem rude in tone. But cutting the scene across multiple parts of the episode gave it more weight in Love Island USA.
Olandria later apologised and said she didn’t mean to hurt Huda. That was shown as a resolution, but by then, the damage was already done in terms of how big the moment was made to look. In real life, something like this would likely be forgotten quickly, but here, it turned into a full storyline.
When watching reality TV, it’s easy to forget that the show doesn’t play out in real time. Every reaction and conversation is chosen carefully, and even small things can be edited to seem bigger. This felt like one of those cases.
Huda and Olandria moved on — but the show didn’t let us forget
After Olandria saw Huda crying, she went to her and apologised. Huda accepted it, and they both agreed to move past the misunderstanding. That should have been the end of the situation in Love Island USA. By the end of the episode, it was clear they had made peace. But the show had already spent so much time building the moment that it didn’t feel like just a small disagreement anymore.
In fact, it almost looked like it was meant to be a bigger drama between two women, which wasn’t really the case. Sometimes, these kinds of edits create unnecessary tension between cast members in the eyes of viewers. A short interaction turns into a storyline, even when the people involved don’t hold onto it.
Huda may have been emotional, and Olandria clearly didn’t want to hurt her — but the editing added a level of drama that might not have been there in reality. In my opinion, Love Island USA is trying to build stories quickly this season, but not every moment needs to be turned into something big.
The show works best when the emotions feel real and natural. Here, it felt like the Love Island USA producers pushed a small moment too far, just to fill time or stir up early conflict in the villa.
