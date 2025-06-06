"Making Jeremiah look like a saint"— Love Island USA fans react to Austin cheating 6 times in the past

Love Island USA season 7 aired episode 3 on Peacock at 9 pm ET and saw the cast participate in a girls vs boys game in which they had to rate each other from least to most, and the team with the most correct guesses would be declared the winner.
The first question of the game was to rank the islanders from least to most in regard to who they thought had cheated the most in the past. After both teams made their choices, it was time to reveal the answers. As the suitcases with their names opened, it was revealed that Austin had cheated six times in the past.
Fans reacted to the revelation online and were shocked by the number of times Austin had cheated in past relationships.
"cheating SIX times?! austin making jeremiah look like a saint hunni," one person wrote on X.
"austin cheated SIX TIMES?? they casted some demented men this season," a fan commented.
"so what i’ve gained from tonight’s episode is that austin is a rampant cheating wh*re …. WE NEED TO GET CHELLEY OUT OF THERE STAT," a tweet read.
Fans of Love Island USA were scared by the revelation:
"Austin cheating SIX times I’m very scared," a person wrote.
"austin cheating 6 times…..his spirit is just so dark and nasty. wait till everyone finds out his political beliefs," a fan commented.
"You can not convince me Austin's answers in the challenge were true, cheating 6 times?? Sleeping with 4 people in 1 day??? Yeah okay buddy," a tweet read.
Fans of Love Island USA season 7 further said:
"Idk I just dont see that many women liking Austin for his numbers to be that high but let me hush," a person wrote.
"Genuinely who is voluntarily sleeping with Austin???? Come to the front. I just wanna see your brain," a fan commented.
"I thought I knew who Austin was"— Love Island USA star Olandria comments on finding out the cast member cheated six times in previous relationships
In Love Island USA season 7 episode 3, the islanders played a game in which they had to rate the opposite gender from least to most. One of the first questions of the night was who they thought had cheated the most in past relationships.
Although the female islanders ranked Austin somewhere in the middle, when they opened his suitcase, it was revealed that he had cheated six times in the past.
"I thought I knew who Austin was. I don't know who f*cking Austin is," Olandria said in a confessional.
As the game progressed, the cast was asked who they thought had sent the most "n*des", and it was revealed Austin had sent over 1000 explicit pictures to women. Austin commented on the revelation and joked that if it looked good in the morning, it was warranted.
Another question asked the Love Island USA season 7 cast members about who they thought had the highest body count (number of people they had slept with). The female islanders named Austin as the male islander with the highest body count, and his number was revealed as 104.
"I don't think that's like crazy," Austin said in his defense.
When Huda said she didn't understand how anyone could give so many people access to themselves, Austin said it was a culmination of his whole life, which is why he didn't think it was that bad.
Fans of Love Island USA season 7 commented on the game online and were shocked by Austin's answers, especially about him cheating six times in the past.
