"WE MOVED" — Love Island USA fans celebrate Yulissa leaving the show

Love Island USA season 7 aired episode 2 this week on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. The episode saw the season's first bombshells enter the villa while one islander unexpectedly left the show. Although a proper explanation for Yulissa Escobar's departure wasn't given, Deadline reported that her removal might have been a result of resurfaced alleged racist comments that she made on a podcast.

Although Yulissa's time on the Peacock reality show was brief, the cast member upset fans by stealing Ace from Chelley in episode 1, and they celebrated her removal online.

"NO YULISSA?? WE MOVED," tweeted one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

Similar comments rolled in from other fans of Love Island USA.

"WITH THE QUICKNESS IM GIGGLING!! tbh she never really vibed with cast and every time she spoke it gave she wanted a tiktok viral audio so BAD!!" a fan commented.

"ngl I would pay good money to see the behind the scenes of yulissa's removal. there's no way they did that sh*t quietly, the islanders have to know why they removed her. especially considering that they were likely instructed to not mention her afterwards," another fan tweeted.

Some viewers of Love Island USA season 7 said that they didn't notice Yulissa's absence until it was mentioned.

"oh they pulled yulissa and the producers ate with that i didn't even notice she was gone," a person wrote.

"no fr i had to go on tt and they saying she left the villa thank the lord bc she irked me i literally didn't realize she was gone till i had like 20 mins left of the episode. they needa kick off austin too atp," another netizen commented.

"Streets saying producers saw the resurfaced Yulissa video and immediately made the call to kick her from the Island– if that's truly the case y'all are alright with me tonight," a tweet read.

More fans of Love Island USA commented on Yulissa's removal.

""Welcome back to Love Island USA, Yulissa has left the villa." NEED AUSTIN TO BE NEXT AYEE," a fan wrote.

""they did an extensive background check. they had stuff that i posted on twitter from like fifth grade" more confirmation that production knew. They simply used the info they learned about yulissa & austin to play cupid. production really doesn't get enough hate," another fan commented.

Yulissa's Love Island USA season 7 journey explored

Although Yulissa's Love Island USA season 7 journey was brief, she left an impact. In the first and only episode in which the islander was seen, she opened up about her past and stirred drama by stealing another cast member's man.

In her introduction clip, Yulissa revealed that her mother was born in Cuba and her father was born in Missouri. The cast member apologized in advance to her father for what he would see her do on Love Island USA and said he should "cover" his ears and "skip it."

Chiming in on what she liked in terms of intimacy, she said it needed to be fun and spicy and revealed being interested in role-playing.

"Let me dress up for you. Whatever you want, I'm that girl," she added.

She added that she was "super excited" to find love on the Peacock reality show and also commented on her past relationship. She said that she used to cook and clean for her ex-boyfriend while he played "stupid f*cking video games." The Love Island USA season 7 star said that she was glad he left her and broke her heart.

Yulissa also opened up about her relationship while in conversation with the female Love Island USA season 7 cast members and said she was in a 9-year-long relationship. She added that her boyfriend had left her for another girl.

Later in the episode, Yulissa made her choices known during the show's first coupling ceremony. Although Ace was already taken by Chelley, she kissed him and stole him as she coupled up with him.

Episodes 1 and 2 of Love Island USA season 7 are available to stream on Peacock.

