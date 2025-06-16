Who went home on Love Island USA tonight? Season 7 episode 12's elimination explored

Love Island USA season 7 aired episode 12 this week on Sunday, June 15, 2025, on Peacock. The latest segment saw the islanders gather for yet another firepit ceremony, as it was time for them to decide their new pairs.

Last week, three new bombshells — Iris, Jalen, and Pepe entered the villa. Although they were safe, at the end, Huda, Taylor, and Charlie were at risk of being dumped from the villa. The choice rested with those who remained "uncoupled," Chelley, Amaya, Cierra, Austin, Ace, and Nic.

After deliberating who to eliminate, the islanders decided to dump Charlie from the Love Island USA season 7 villa. Ariana Madix's declaration on how the process would take place earned emotional reactions from the islanders, and Amaya told the host that they didn't want to "do that."

What happened in Love Island USA season 7's latest recoupling ceremony?

In the latest firepit ceremony, host Ariana Madix revealed that fans had voted for who they wanted to see together. As she started announcing the results, she told Jalen that he was coupled up with Olandria, which put Taylor at risk of being dumped from the villa.

The Love Island USA season 7 host asked Jalen how he felt, and he said he was happy. She also asked Olandria how she felt and the islander said that she was still processing what had happened but was excited to explore her and Jalen's connection.

Taylor stated he was hurt because America chose to take Olandria away from him and that it wasn't her own decision. Ariana Madix further revealed that the public had voted to pair up Jeremiah and Iris, which earned negative reactions from the cast.

"What the f*ck?" Huda said.

Chelley said that she did not expect it while several people were left confused. Huda was also at risk of being eliminated as she was single after the recoupling ceremony. Ariana asked Huda why she thought the public voted the way they did, and Huda said it was probably because Iris expressed interest in Jeremiah when she came into the villa.

The host also revealed who the Love Island USA season 7 fans wanted Pepe to be paired up with and they chose Hannah. This left Charlie single and "vulnerable." Since the three new bombshells had partners, the other couples remained as they were: Ace and Amaya, Austin and Chelley, and Cierra and Nic.

Huda, Charlie, and Taylor were at risk of being dumped, but the decision wasn't with America. As Ariana informed the cast, those who weren't "recoupled" had to dump one of the three islanders.

"You each have to decide who you want to dump right here and right now," Ariana Madix told the cast members.

The islanders got emotional while Amaya voiced her opinion and said that they didn't want to do that. Charlie started to pitch why he should remain in the Love Island USA villa, but Amaya and Chelley stopped him.

"I just want to say, before you do have to make the decision, I just had the most amazing moment with Hannah and it's just a crazy feeling that I've never felt," he said.

The cast members revealed that they wanted to dump Charlie and Hannah broke down in tears. Amaya apologized to the dumped islander and the islander felt after saying his goodbyes.

Those who are still on the show are:

Ace Greene

Amaya Espinal

Austin Shepard

Chelley Bissainthe

Cierra Ortega

Hannah Fields

Huda Mustafa

Iris Kendall

Jalen Brown

Jeremiah Brown

Nicolas Vansteenberghe

Olandria Carthen

Jose Pepe Garcia

Taylor Williams

Tune in on Monday, June 16, 2025, to see what happens on Love Island USA season 7 episode 13 at 9 pm ET on Peacock.

