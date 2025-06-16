Love Island USA season 7 episode 12 recap: Chelley criticizes Ace for being non-committal while Huda reveals a secret

Love Island USA season 7 episode 12 was released on June 15. It covered some slowly shifting relationship dynamics, affected by bombshells and challenges. While some relationships struggled to form, others flourished. Among the ones that flourished were Huda and Jeremiah.

These two have been a couple since the start of their journeys on Love Island USA and share a bond that has withstood the test of time, despite the bombshells. In episode 12, Huda revealed to the girls that she had been intimate with Jeremiah. They all seemed happy for her.

The episode also documented the first cracks appearing in Chelley and Ace's dynamic. While they're not committed to each other, the duo encountered problems with figuring out the road ahead as Ace wanted to be open to exploring, while Chelley wanted him to choose only her. After a fun challenge and a recoupling ceremony, Charlie was eliminated from the villa.

The disagreement between Chelley and Ace on Love Island USA season 7 episode 12

In the previous episodes of Love Island USA season 7, Ace had issues with Amaya because he chose to couple up with her, but wanted to explore more connections. He also asked her not to call him "babe" and not to touch him as often, because everything was too overwhelming for him.

However, his connection with Chelley went back a long way. She was his top match at the villa, and he told her that. So, fans thought that if not with Amaya, Ace could work out with Chelley. To everyone's surprise, in episode 12, Chelley questioned Ace for wanting to explore every connection at the villa and decided to take some steps back from actively pursuing him.

When Ace argued that he would tell Chelley if he was seeing someone else, the latter said she appreciated that he wanted to be honest with her, but that wouldn't change his actions. She then took to a Love Island USA confessional to say:

"I need to take a step back. It's like someone comes in here, you're ready to explore every f*cking connection, every five seconds. It makes me question what else are you trying to look for."

She further stated that she found this pattern "very frustrating" and "so annoying." She then told some of the girls, while in the dressing room, what Ace had told her. This made them side-eye each other when Ace was hugging and hanging out with Iris, the bombshell he wanted to explore with.

What Huda revealed during Love Island USA season 7 episode 12

While getting ready in the dressing room, Huda told some of the girls that she wished she could tell them what she wanted to. tell them. Cierra asked her why, but then guessed that she might have been intimate with Jeremiah, her long-time partner.

Huda said she did, and the room filled with exclamatory statements. The girls wanted to know everything about it, but Huda stated that she didn't want to reveal details about when it happened and how it happened. People who watched the episode knew because the moment was captured in a night camera.

For more updates on Love Island USA season 7, fans can follow the show's official Instagram page, @loveislandusa.

