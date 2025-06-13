Love Island USA season 7 episode 9 recap: Ace’s triangle intensifies while Huda and Jeremiah face breaking point

Love Island USA season 7 episode 9, which aired on June 12, 2025, brought new twists, rising tensions, and fresh faces to the villa. The episode started with a “kiss and tell” game, where the Islanders wore playful outfits and took part in flirty challenges.

While everyone was caught up in the fun, host Ariana Madix surprised them by bringing in three new bombshells—Pepe Gonzalez, Jalen Brown, and Iris Kendall. Their arrival quickly stirred things up. One of the biggest storylines of the episode was Ace Greene’s ongoing love triangle with Amaya Espinal and Chelley Bissainthe.

After a surprise breakfast date for Chelley, both women were left unsure of where they stood with him. At the same time, another couple, Huda Mustafa and Jeremiah Brown, started to struggle. Even though they had seemed strong before, there was now a sense of distance between them.

While some couples like Hannah and Charlie or Olandria and Taylor stayed steady, the newcomers brought fresh energy and questions into the villa.

Ace plans a breakfast for Chelley as Austin grows frustrated in Love Island USA

In this episode of Love Island USA, Ace tried to express his feelings for Chelley by planning a breakfast. He asked Taylor to help him set it up, hoping the gesture would make a good impression. Chelley seemed touched by the surprise, but it also made things more complicated. She had been getting closer to both Ace and Austin, and now she felt stuck between the two.

Even though Austin didn’t say much at first, it was evident that he wasn’t happy. He later told another Islander that it felt like Ace was always trying to outdo him. While Ace focused on winning Chelley back, Austin continued to be calm, but the tension between the two started to grow.

Chelley admitted to one of the girls that she was confused. She said she liked both guys but in different ways. She also shared that she didn’t want to hurt either of them but needed time to figure out her feelings. Ace, meanwhile, told the boys that he wasn’t going to just sit back.

As the next recoupling gets closer in Love Island USA, Chelley’s decision could impact not just her future in the villa but also which guy stays. With both men still interested and tensions growing, it’s clear the triangle is far from over.

Jeremiah distances himself as Huda tries to rebuild trust in Love Island USA

Huda and Jeremiah had been one of the stable couples in Love Island USA villa during the first week, but in this episode, things started to shift. Earlier, after Huda opened up about having a young daughter, Jeremiah had said he was okay with it and wanted to continue building their connection. However, his actions in episode 9 showed something different.

During a conversation with one of the boys, Jeremiah admitted that he was still trying to figure things out. He added that it was a lot to take in and he wasn’t sure how to handle it. Huda, on the other hand, felt like Jeremiah was pulling away. She told some of the girls that he had become more distant and wasn’t talking to her the same way as before.

They eventually sat down for a chat, where Huda asked if things were still fine between them. Jeremiah said they were, but the talk felt short and less open than their past conversations. Huda said she didn’t want to keep guessing how he felt and needed more honesty from him.

Later, Jeremiah spoke again with one of the boys and said that he didn’t intend to hurt Huda, but also, didn’t want to fake something he wasn’t sure about. He also mentioned that he didn’t know how ready he was for the responsibility that might come with dating someone who has a child.

Love Island USA airs daily on Peacock, with the exception of Wednesdays.

