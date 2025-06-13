"Live-in therapist" — Love Island USA fans react to Olandria advising other islanders

Love Island USA season 7 episode 8, which aired on June 10, 2025, saw several shifts in interpersonal relationships. While some islanders were dissatisfied with their current pairings and sought clarity, others were preoccupied with different issues. Most of them approached Olandria, seeking her advice and counsel on how to handle their situations.

Olandria became that one person everyone confided in whenever they faced a challenge. Every time she was shown on screen, she was in conversation with another islander, guiding them on their next move.

In the June 10 episode, Jeremiah, Ace, and Austin came to Olandria for advice. Jeremiah needed guidance on how to handle the situation about Huda being a mother, whereas Austin needed someone to vent to after watching Ace pursue his partner, Chelley. Ace, on the other hand, seemed unsure about how to tackle Chelley and Amaya. Olandria suggested that he maintain transparency.

Love Island USA fans on X called Olandria the "therapist" of the villa or the relationship expert. While many praised her for being clear-headed and wise, others wanted her to have her own love story instead of being preoccupied with counselling others.

"why is the villa treating Olandria as a live-in therapist," a fan wrote.

"why is everybody acting like olandria is the villa therapist LEAVE HER ALONE," another fan commented.

"olandria being the therapist of the villa bc my girl is wise and gives great advice.. take notes huda!!" a netizen tweeted.

Many Love Island USA fans were displeased with the portrayal of Olandria in the series.

"also why olandria playing therapist the entire episode????? she ain’t get NOTHING. taylor dumba** GTG," a user reacted.

"Olandria is such a cool, bad b**ch and shes in this villa playing therapist for everybody else because she got couple up with some lame a** man child that doesnt give her attention. I hate this," a person commented.

"Olandria has now become camp counselor omfg she is bored out of her mind. Taylor going to hell," another fan wrote.

"Things Olandria has been this episode: Therapist…consultant…occasional tea stirrer…keeper of secrets…can she FINALLY be a lover girl?! These new bombshells better be MEN! Not no boys but M E N! Tired of Olandria crumbs. My girl deserves MORE!" one user posted.

In contrast, some Love Island USA fans appreciated how everyone came to Olandria for advice.

"Huda swear she’s the mother of the villa but it’s really Olandria," a person reacted.

"jeremiah going to olandria for advice, austin and ace being reassured by olandria. this the realest girl in the villa and the MOTHER of the villa.. that’s my girl fr," another netizen commented.

Love Island USA's Olandria shares her take on co-parenting while speaking with Jeremiah about Huda being a mother

When Jeremiah expressed his hesitation regarding Huda's situation, Olandria assured him that his feelings were valid. She then shared her own experience about almost getting into a relationship with a single father. Olandria explained that the only reason she stepped away from the relationship was because she knew the child's mother would always have "access" to the father.

Moreover, as co-parents, they would also try to exclude her from decisions regarding the child. However, Olandria clarified that it did not necessarily have to be the same with Jeremiah and Huda.

"But I truly love what y'all have going on. I truly want you to explore her still. But you have to remember, you're not just in for Huda. She comes as a package. You can't lose sight of that ever," Olandria said.

Lastly, the Love Island USA alum urged Jeremiah to always "think for three, not for two," while making decisions.

In another segment of the episode, when things got heated between Ace's partner, Amaya, and his interest, Chelley, Olandria spoke with Ace and requested him to "be as transparent as possible" to avoid a clash of interests between the girls.

Later in the Love Island USA episode, Austin came to Olandria for advice, when Ace pulled Chelley for a chat. Austin confided that he was uncomfortable with the love triangle between Ace, Chelley, and him, and worried Chelley might form something with Ace.

Olandria urged him to "keep applying that pressure and get creative."

"I feel like women, we appreciate the effort. Like, that means a lot. So, really put your feet on the gas as much as possible," she added.

Love Island USA fans were mostly displeased with the "therapist" role Olandria played inside the villa, and hoped for a 'bombshell' (newcomer) to come for her, pointing at her partner, Taylor's lack of interest in her.

Love Island USA is currently streaming on Peacock.

