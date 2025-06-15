You can’t change my mind — Pepe and Cierra have more chemistry than Nic ever did with her on Love Island USA

The latest episode of Love Island USA season 7, which aired on June 13, 2025, featured several new moments between bombshell Pepe Garcia and Cierra Ortega. From the moment they started talking, I couldn’t help but notice how natural and effortless their energy felt. In my opinion, this was the first time Cierra truly seemed intrigued, not just flattered.

While Pepe did show interest in both Hannah and Cierra, his conversation with Cierra had a different tone, and fans online seemed to agree. Pepe told Cierra she was his type and complimented her eyes and smile. She was clearly surprised, later saying their chat “hit her like a f**king truck.”

Meanwhile, Nic started to look concerned, sensing that this new connection could shake things up. As someone who’s been watching closely, I think this was the most genuine interaction Cierra has had in the villa so far.

In my opinion, Cierra and Pepe just get each other in Love Island USA

Pepe and Cierra’s conversation in this episode of Love Island USA stood out, not because it was dramatic, but because it felt mutual. He told her directly:

“You’re definitely my type. You’re a beautiful girl. You’ve got a good smile, beautiful eyes."

What really struck me was how Cierra responded to him. Rather than only smiling or nodding, she reflected on the conversation later and said it had a big impact. Pepe also noticed something deeper in her, he added:

“There’s a lot more to you than meets the eye."

In my view, that moment said everything. Pepe wasn’t only interested in how she looked, he genuinely wanted to understand who she was beyond the surface. When he said there was more to her than meets the eye, it felt sincere, like he was seeing her in a way others hadn’t. That level of curiosity and respect stood out to me.

With Nic, their conversations often seemed more casual or surface-level, without that same emotional depth. It felt like Pepe was making an effort to connect with Cierra on a more personal level—something that can’t be forced or faked.

And based on Nic’s reaction, it’s clear he noticed that difference too. He not only looked uneasy, but it seemed like he suddenly realized that he might lose something he had taken for granted.

I think the fans are right — it’s time for Pepe and Cierra to couple up in Love Island USA

As soon as this episode of Love Island USA aired, fans flooded social media with support for Pepe and Cierra—and honestly, I agree with them. Their chemistry felt genuine, and their conversation had a spark that can’t be ignored.

“Cierra has way more chemistry with Pepe than with Nic… if she couples up with him, I’m taking them to the finals,” one viewer posted.

In my opinion, the shift in energy was obvious. Cierra seemed more engaged, curious, and at ease during her talk with Pepe than she ever did with Nic. The way she smiled and listened made it feel real. It didn’t seem like she was just being nice or going along with the conversation. To me, she looked like she was really in the moment, and that means something.

I honestly think this connection could go somewhere. The way they spoke to each other felt easy and natural. There was a comfort between them and a real interest that stood out to me. If they get the chance, I believe Pepe and Cierra could build something stronger than what viewers have seen with other couples in the villa.

Love Island USA season 7 is streaming now on Peacock.

