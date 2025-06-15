“I wasn't expecting it”— Love Island USA star Cierra reflects on her conversation with Pepe 

Love Island USA season 7 episode 11 was released on June 14, 2025. It was an Aftersun episode and featured JaNa and Serena from the previous season, discussing the current relationship dynamics in the villa. Before the customary episode, the villa saw the entrance of three new bombshells: Pepe, Jalen, and Iris.

Ad

When Pepe and Jalen had walked into the Love Island USA villa first, they got the opportunity to kiss all the female members of the cast. Of the two, Pepe chose to get to know Hannah and Cierra better— two ladies who already had strong connections going on with their pairs. After their conversation, Cierra, who was coupled up with Nic, reflected on it.

"It kinda just came out of nowhere. Like, I wasn't expecting it," Cierra stated.

Ad

Trending

Here, she agreed with what Pepe said about feeling a mutual connection during their conversation. Cierra also entered the villa as a bombshell, and so did Hannah, Pepe's second choice to mingle. Cierra wanted to get to know Nic better, which came at the expense of his partner, Belle-A, getting eliminated. Now her connection with Pepe was putting Nic's life in the villa at risk.

The conversation between Cierra and Pepe on Love Island USA season 7 episode 10

When Pepe and Cierra sat down again in Love Island USA episode 10, after they first chatted, they reflected on how that went. Their first conversation was important because it was after Pepe had chosen to get to know Cierra better.

Ad

The conversation would also eventually make Pepe decide if he wanted to recouple with Cierra, a massive move because Cierra's chemistry with Nic had strong establishments.

Ad

Pepe thought that he understood several things about Cierra through that one conversation, and said that there was a lot more to Cierra than met the eye. She said she loved what Pepe thought about their conversation and added,

"Yeah, our conversation honestly shocked me."

Pepe jokingly asked her if it shocked her in a bad way, and she nodded, implying it wasn't a bad shock. She further stated that their connection came out of nowhere and that she wasn't expecting it, referring to how content she was feeling with her connection with Nic.

Ad

Pepe then dropped a, "I like you a lot more than I was expecting." He also stated that he knew from the start that he liked everything that Cierra was. He complimented her looks and added that it wasn't the only thing he was attracted to. He said that she was mentally also someone that he had been looking for.

"Not needing but wanting," he said.

Ad

When Pepe walked into the villa alongside Jalen, he revealed that he was 27 years old. He was born in Madrid, Spain, but moved to LA when he was three. He stated that he was looking for a wife and that he would bring "passion, maturity, and a little bit of Latin love" to the villa.

He also added that he was at the villa for Hannah and Cierra, and he didn't care about Nic or whoever wished to block his chances with them. He further said that he came to the Love Island USA villa to get something, and he wasn't going to back off until he did. Now it is for the fans to see who among the two he chooses to couple up with and who among Nic and Charlie is left alone.

Ad

Fans can follow the show's official Instagram page, @loveislandusa, for more updates on Love Island USA season 7.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More