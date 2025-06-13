"Those two aren't doing it for me"— Love Island USA fans react to Jalen and Pepe's entry

Love Island USA season 7 aired episode 9 on Thursday, June 12, 2025, and introduced three new bombshells. So far in the competition, only one male bombshell, Charlie, had joined the cast, and three female bombshells, Cierra, Hannah, and Amaya, had entered the villa.

Fans had taken to social media time and time again to urge producers to send in new male islanders for Olandria and even Chelley, and their prayers were answered in the latest segment. Episode 9 saw Jalen, Pepe, and Iris enter the villa, however, the new male islanders failed to make a good first impression on the fans.

Seeing the events of the episode air, fans commented on Jalen and Pepe's inclusion online and were not entirely happy.

"Sorry but Pepe and Jalen... Chop. Those two aren't doing it for me at all," one person wrote on X.

"I’m convinced the producers hate women bc Pepe and Jalen BFFR," a fan commented.

"we asked for bombshells and they gave us Jalen ( pepe s*xy asf ) … i’m so pissed," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 criticized the production for sending in the male bombshells.

"Chopshells!! All of them!! Charlie, Pepe & Jalen. Meanwhile the boys got Cierra, Amaya, Hannah and now Iris. Production and casting need to be fired! Our girls are sufferinggggg!!" a person wrote.

"Idk man, I feel like this show is gonna have a hard time finding a better male bombshell than Miguel. Cuz Charlie, Pepe, and Jalen ain’t it," a fan commented.

"pepe being a Spaniard and jalen being another short blockhead... this is not what the people asked for," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 further said:

"ALL THE WOMEN ARE OUT OF PEPE AND JALEN'S LEAGUE. PEACOCK WTF IS THIS," a person wrote.

"Love island wtf is this cause you could have left these men bombshells where they was at!!! Jalen over there looking like a PT cruiser and Pepe I have no words!! They doing my girls dirty!!" a fan commented.

Love Island USA season 7 welcomes three new bombshells — Pepe, Jalen, and Iris in episode 9

In Love Island USA season 7 episode 9, three new bombshells entered the villa while the cast members participated in yet another steamy challenge. After the female islanders "punished" a male cast member of their choice, all the islanders were tied to an X board as Ariana Madix informed them of the newcomers.

Jalen and Pepe, the new male bombshells, entered the villa together and gave insights about themselves in their introductory videos. Pepe said he was 27 years old and was born in Madrid, Spain. He added that he moved to Los Angeles when he was three years old and said he was "looking for a wife."

The Love Island USA season 7 bombshell said he would bring "maturity," "passion," and a "little bit of love" into the villa. Chiming in on who he was interested in, he said he was there for Cierra and Hannah and didn't care what Nic would think about it.

"I don't care who stands in the way. I know what I came here to get and I'm going to get it," Pepe added.

Jalen also introduced himself and said he was 27 years old from Georgia. He said he was a traditional and suburban "country guy" who was a "big dog." He said he was there for Olandria.

Although the female islanders were excited to see the new male bombshells, fans online felt differently.

New episodes of Love Island USA season 7 air every day except Wednesdays on Peacock.

