Love Island USA season 7 - Age of all cast members explored 

Season 7 of Love Island USA started on June 3, 2025, in Fiji, with Ariana Madix as the host and Iain Stirling back as the narrator. The show began with ten original islanders—five men and five women—who entered the villa to find love and avoid being dumped after each recoupling. Since then, new bombshells have joined, and a few cast members have already left.

Ad

With couples forming, games causing drama, and recouplings shaking things up almost every day, viewers have also been curious about the cast’s background—especially how old they are. The islanders range from their early to late twenties, which could affect how they handle love and challenges in the villa.

Here’s a look at the ages of every cast member who has entered the Love Island USA villa so far.

Ad

Trending

Ages of the women on Love Island USA season 7

1) Chelley Bissainthe

Chelley (Image via NBC)

Chelley is 27 years old and from Orlando, Florida. She entered the villa as part of the original group and is currently coupled with Austin.

Ad

2) Huda Mustafa

Huda (Image via NBC)

Huda, who is 24, comes from Raleigh, North Carolina. She entered the villa on Day 1 and is now paired with Jeremiah﻿.

Ad

3) Belle-A

Belle-A (Image via NBC)

Belle-A was 22 years old when she entered the villa from Honolulu, Hawaii. She was part of the original cast but was dumped from the island during the first recoupling.

Ad

4) Olandria Carthen

Olandria (Image via NBC)

Olandria is 27 years old and comes from Alabama. She is one of the original islanders and is now coupled up with Taylor.

Ad

5) Yulissa Escobar

Yulissa (Image via NBC)

Yulissa, 27, from Miami, Florida, also entered the villa on Day 1. However, she left the show early, shortly after her arrival.

Ad

Ages of the men on Love Island USA season 7

1) Ace Greene

Ace (Image via NBC)

Ace is 22 years old and lives in Los Angeles, California. He was part of the original cast and is currently coupled with Amaya.

Ad

2) Taylor Williams

Taylor (Image via NBC)

Taylor, who is 24, comes from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He is one of the original islanders and is now paired with Olandria.

Ad

3) Nicolas Vansteenberghe

Nicholas (Image via NBC)

Nicolas is 24 and from Jacksonville, Florida. He entered the villa on Day 1 and is now coupled with Cierra.

Ad

4) Austin Shepard

Austin (Image via NBC)

Austin is 26 years old and comes from Northville, Michigan. He entered the villa as part of the original group and is now with Chelley.

Ad

5) Jeremiah Brown

Jeremiah (Image via NBC)

Jeremiah is 25 and based in Los Angeles, California. He was part of the original cast and is currently with Huda.

Ad

Ages of the bombshells on Love Island USA season 7

Ad

Multiple bombshells have stirred up the villa since the Love Island USA premiere. Firstly, Cierra Ortega, 25, from Arizona, entered on Night 2 and is currently coupled with Nicolas. Charlie Georgio, 27, from the UK, also arrived that night and is now with Hannah. Amaya Elizabeth, 25, from New York City.

Hannah Fields, 23, from Tucson, Arizona, entered in Episode 4 during a challenge; Amaya paired with Ace and Hannah with Charlie. The villa just saw the arrival of three new bombshells in Episode 9: Jalen Brown, a 27‑year‑old from Georgia (a fitness influencer), Pepe Garcia, 27, from California, and Iris Kendall, 25, from Los Angeles.

Ad

Episode 9, which aired on June 12, introduced three new bombshells—Pepe Gonzalez, Jalen Brown, and Iris Kendall—whose arrival during the “Kiss and Tell” game brought fresh drama and shifted dynamics in the villa. Their entrance caused tension in the villa, especially as Ace’s love triangle escalated and cracks began to show between Huda and Jeremiah.

Catch the latest episodes of Love Island USA currently streaming on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More