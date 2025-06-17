Who is Love Island USA star Huda Mustafa? Exploring the single mom's journey on the show

The seventh season of Love Island USA is in full swing, with romance and betrayal stirring chaos among the islanders exploring connections in the Fijian villa. Among them is Huda Mustafa, who is a 24-year-old single mother from North Carolina. She is a fitness influencer, a coach, and an athlete who participated in the dating series to find her ideal partner.

With over 380K followers on her official Instagram handle (@hudabubbaaa), Huda utilizes her platform to share selfies from the gym, life updates, and more. She also posts frequently on TikTok; however, the content there revolves mostly around fitness and gym routines. Her social media also contains a handful of pictures of her with her four-year-old daughter, Arleigh.

Huda, on Love Island USA, formed a quick connection with Jeremiah. However, their relationship hit a rough patch and turned for the worse after Jeremiah was voted to couple up with bombshell (newcomer) Iris in episode 12 of the series. Huda, now single, criticized Jeremiah for not being there for her when she needed him the most.

The Love Island USA episode documented Huda's emotional breakdown, as she could not process that Jeremiah was no longer coupled with her.

Huda Mustafa's journey so far on Love Island USA season 7

Huda's journey on the dating series so far has had its ups and downs. Despite bonding with Jeremiah in the first episode and remaining loyal to him, she could not prevent her relationship from going through the rough patches.

Huda found her match in Jeremiah in the first episode, unlike other islanders. Jeremiah also reciprocated her energy, refusing to pursue or engage in any conversation with other female cast members. While it impressed Huda, others like Ace and Nic found Jeremiah's behavior questionable.

Ace, in particular, believed Jeremiah was love-bombing Huda because he wanted to play safe and safeguard his own image. However, Huda refused to entertain the speculation. The Love Island USA contestants often questioned Huda and Jeremiah for being closed off so early in the show.

Huda faced her first challenge when she told Jeremiah that she was a mother in episode 3. The news surprised Jeremiah, but he eventually made his way back to Huda, and the couple moved on. While Huda started imagining a future with Jeremiah outside the show, Ace and the others worried about the pace of their relationship.

As the show progressed, Huda's relationship with Jeremiah faced more obstacles in the form of bombshells. When Amaya and Hannah joined the cast, and Amaya kissed Jeremiah during a challenge, Huda lost her calm and called her a "b**ch."

In the meantime, Jeremiah started feeling uneasy about Huda's intentions for him and began questioning his connection with her. It happened after the men told Jeremiah how "fraudulent" Huda seemed in the June 10 episode of Love Island USA. However, when he behaved coldly toward her, Huda lost her calm.

Their relationship eventually hit a rough patch when Iris entered the villa in the June 12 episode to pursue Jeremiah. Matters worsened in the following episode, when Iris got recoupled with Jeremiah per the public vote, leaving Huda single.

In the latest release (June 16), Jeremiah and Iris went on a date, while Huda broke down in tears. She later criticized Jeremiah for not comforting her when she almost got dumped from the villa.

Love Island USA star Huda Mustafa shares a child with U.S. Army combat engineer Noah Sheline

According to a Us Weekly report, published on June 16, 2025, Huda shares her four-year-old daughter with an army combat engineer, named Noah Sheline. Although Huda has never mentioned her ex-partner on the show, she has frequently spoken about her daughter. While introducing herself to the cameras, Huda said:

"I’ve been a single mom for like four years now. I’ve never introduced a man to my kid. No man has met the standards."

The Love Island USA star started dating her former flame in the late 2010s and welcomed Arleigh in July 2020. However, it is unclear when the two parted ways. While Huda is off filming in Fiji, Noah has taken the opportunity to document his quality time with Arleigh on his Instagram account (@mrpreshaa). In a June post, he shared pictures of himself and Arleigh, calling her his "sweet princess."

Viewers will have to follow Huda's journey on Love Island USA to see if she will get dumped or find a connection with someone new, as a recoupling ceremony is scheduled for the upcoming June 17 episode.

Love Island USA episodes can be streamed on Peacock.

