Speculations surround Love Island USA star Nic over an alleged cold sore

Love Island USA season 7, which premiered on June 3, 2025, has garnered attention for the drama and tension in recent episodes. However, after the dating series aired episodes 11 and 12 on June 14 and 15, netizens noticed a potential health risk for the islanders: Nic and his alleged cold sore. However, the concern remains a claim since the network has not addressed the matter in any form.

After the two episodes aired, netizens flooded social media to express concern over a reddish bump on Nic's bottom lip. The spot was hard to miss and raised concern every time the Love Island USA star appeared on screen during the episode and the June 14 Aftersun segment.

Viewers alleged that the bump on Nic's bottom lip was a cold sore, which Mayo Clinic described as "tiny, fluid-filled blisters on and around the lips." The website further stated that the sores were transmissible and could spread by close contact, such as kissing.

"They're usually caused by herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1), and less commonly herpes simplex virus type 2 (HSV-2). Both of these viruses can affect the mouth or genitals and can be spread by oral s*x. The virus can spread even if you don't see the sores," the website said.

Consequently, fans of Love Island USA feared Nic's alleged cold sore would spread among the islanders, especially after a kissing game they played in the June 15 episode.

Love Island USA star Nic appears in the Aftersun segment with an alleged cold sore

In episode 12 of the dating series, the contestants participated in an intimate game called Got Wood?, in which they had to perform various activities and kiss their fellow islanders. Netizens watched Nic kiss Olandria during the challenge, which raised concerns about Olandria getting the alleged cold sore.

Moreover, since kissing was a common practice in the villa, they feared it would slowly spread from one person to another. Love Island USA fans on X expressed their worries, as one user posted:

"KISSING?? WITH VISIBLE COLD SORES???? is no one worried abt their HEALTH?"

Another X user commented:

"The cold sores going around is sooooo disgusting! They did wayyy too many challenges that involved kissing this season."

However, there were a few who claimed the red bumps were bruises and not a cold sore. Many others pointed out the bumps on Austin's face, claiming the villa had allegedly experienced a breakout of cold sores. They worried about the well-being of the Love Island USA season 7 islanders and wondered if producers had not conducted a pre-show health screening to see if anyone had any illnesses.

Nic, in particular, became a topic of discussion after fans noticed a big red bump on his bottom lip during his Aftersun appearance. The Love Island USA alum joined the Aftersun hosts with co-star Ace to speak about his experience in the villa so far.

Despite the netizens' suspicions about herpes simplex virus type 1, or oral herpes, spreading inside the villa, nothing has been confirmed yet. Although cold sores are always a sign of a herpes infection, per the Cleveland Clinic, the bump on Nic's lip can also be a pimple. According to the Cleveland Clinic, "not every bump or irritation on your lip is a cold sore."

Regardless, Nic continues to remain under the spotlight for his alleged cold sore. However, the red bump has significantly decreased in size in the latest episode of Love Island USA.

Episodes of Love Island USA can be streamed on Peacock.

