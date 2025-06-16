Who got dumped from Love Island USA season 7 so far? Details explored

Love Island USA season 7 has aired 12 episodes so far, and will air episode 13 on Monday, June 16, 2025. So far on the Peacock show, three islanders have been sent home. However, only two were eliminated after a recoupling ceremony.

One islander, Yulissa Escobar, was removed from the show after appearing in just one episode after old clips of her resurfaced, during which she used a racial slur while on a podcast. Yulissa has since then apologized for her statements and taken accountability for her actions.

The next person who was eliminated from the show was Belle-A Walker, who was dumped during the first recoupling ceremony of season 7 during episode 6. This week, bombshell Charlie Georgiou was eliminated after Austin, Ace, Amaya, Nic, Cierra, and Chelley were given the power to decide who to dump.

Three islanders have been eliminated so far from Love Island USA season 7

Episode 1

While Belle-A and Charlie were seen in a few episodes of Love Island USA, Yulissa Escobar's journey was short-lived. However, it was not without drama. In the first firepit ceremony of the show, the female islanders were given the power to select their partners. However, they were not off the market after being picked once.

Even if a cast member had claimed a male islander, another female contestant could steal that islander, which is what Yulissa had done. In the first fire pit ceremony, Love Island USA season 7 host Ariana Madix revealed that the female islanders had to pick two men before revealing which of them she wanted to couple up with.

Chelley was up first and kissed Austin and Ace, but coupled up with the latter. Huda paired up with Jeremiah, and Belle-A found her match in Nic. Meanwhile, Olandria picked Taylor as her partner. When Yulissa's turn came, she kissed Jeremiah and Ace and eventually stole the latter from Chelley, causing the female Love Island USA star to couple up with Austin.

However, before Yulissa could explore the connection further, she was removed from the Peacock show.

Episode 6

In Love Island USA season 7 episode 6, Belle-A was eliminated after the first recoupling ceremony of the season. Ahead of her dumping, Cierra Ortega entered the villa as a bombshell and stole Nic's heart. Although the male cast member was initially confused between the two, he bonded with both islanders and even shared kisses with Belle-A and Cierra.

In episode 6's recoupling ceremony, the men had to pick their partners, and while most islanders stuck to the original connections, Nic opted to explore a connection with Cierra, which left Belle-A, single and "vulnerable."

Ariana Madix revealed that since the Love Island USA season 7 cast member was left without a partner, she needed to say her goodbyes and leave the show.

Episode 12

One of the first bombshells of season 7, Charlie Georgiou was eliminated from the show during episode 12, which aired on Sunday, June 15, 2025. At the fire pit ceremony, Ariana Madix revealed who the public had voted for to pair the new bombshells — Jalen, Pepe, and Iris— with.

Since Hannah was coupled up with Pepe, Olandria was paired up with Jalen, and Iris was coupled up with Jeremiah, it put the islanders' previous partners at risk of being eliminated. While Charlie, Taylor, and Huda awaited their fate, the host revealed that the cast members who were not "recoupled" would pick who to dump.

After deliberating about their options, Austin, Ace, Amaya, Nic, Cierra, and Chelley made their decision. Despite Charlie's pleas to let him stay, the other islanders dumped him from Love Island USA season 7.

Tune in every day except Wednesdays to watch new episodes of Love Island USA season 7 at 9 pm ET on Peacock.

