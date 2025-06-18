Who are the new couples in Love Island USA season 7? Details explored

Episode 14 of Love Island USA season 7 came out on June 17. It was a pivotal episode because it documented the recoupling ceremony after a bombshell shook up the villa dynamics. Huda and Jeremiah were a pair since the start of the season, but Iris' entrance broke them up as America decided to pair Jeremiah with Iris.

What ensued was Huda's emotional outburst as she blamed Jeremiah for exploring the new connection. In episode 14, Jeremiah chose to couple up with Iris, breaking Huda's hopes. Ace and Chelley had been getting to know each other since the start of the season as well, but they were never a pair until episode 14.

Austin found a connection with Amaya, who was previously linked to Ace, so they coupled up as well. All the other couples remained the same as before. These included Nic and Cierra, Olandria and Taylor, and Hannah and Pepe.

Trending

The new pairs of Love Island USA season 7 episode 14

1) Ace and Chelley

Ace and Chelley have always had a connection since the start of the season. They were, however, never together because Austin paired up with Chelley while Ace was taken up by the bombshell, Amaya.

Ace and Chelley on season 7 episode 14 (Image via Instagram/ @loveislandusa)

At the recoupling ceremony in Love Island USA episode 14, when Ace finally picked Chelley, he stated,

"I really like Chelley because she challenged me and helped me be vulnerable."

He added that she encouraged him to step outside the box, and it was something that didn't come by often.

2) Austin and Amaya

The episode previously saw Austin and Amaya getting to know each other's cultures and how they impacted their upbringing. The flying sparks were a glimpse into their upcoming decision as they willingly got together by the end of the Love Island USA episode.

Austin and Amaya at the recoupling ceremony (Image via Instagram/ @loveislandusa)

Austin stated that he was all about exploring new connections, and he felt a bond with Amaya, which was why he was going for her. When he was paired up with Chelley, they too had a bond, but it eventually faded because of the latter's inclination towards Ace. Austin found his perfect match because Amaya wasn't hitting it off with Ace either.

3) Nic and Cierra

In the previous episodes, Cierra entered the Love Island USA villa as a bombshell and chose to go on a date with Nic, who was coupled up with Belle-A at the time. And even though Nic faced a dilemma, he eventually stuck with Cierra, and the latter was sent home.

Nic and Cierra, after they coupled up (Image via Instagram/ @loveislandusa)

Their pairing has been consistent since then, and they haven't shown a desire to explore their connection with others, nor have they been put into a situation that compelled them to do so. So their selection of one another as a couple was expected.

4) Pepe and Hannah

Both Hannah and Pepe came into the Love Island USA villa as bombshells. While the former first chose Charlie as her partner, she switched to Pepe after she got to know him because she related to him better. Charlie was sent home, and Hannah happily stayed with Pepe.

Hannah and Pepe from Love Island USA season 7 (Image via Instagram/ @loveislandusa)

In the episodes after that, Hannah and Pepe have been seen cuddling in their bed at night, giggling, and having fun. They too didn't explore any other connections in the Love Island USA villa and continued their pairing.

5) Jeremiah and Iris

It was a big day for Jeremiah because this recoupling ceremony decided if he wished to be with Huda at all. His castmates warned him of the repercussions that came with being in a relationship with Huda and encouraged him to break out of it. Ace asked him to explore more, while Nic pointed out how toxic their dynamic was.

Jeremiah with Iris and Huda walking out (Image via Instagram/ @loveislandusa)

After Huda got upset with his unforeseen pairing with Iris, the ball was in Jeremiah's court. He could have chosen to go back to Huda, or he could have stuck to Iris and waved goodbye to the former. He did the latter and chose to remain with Iris, putting an end to his long-running partnership with Huda.

6) Taylor and Olandria

Olandria initially explored her chances with the new bombshell, Jalen. However, she didn't find the right footing there. She had a connection with Taylor since day one, so she decided to go for it and coupled up with Taylor, who happily chose her.

Olandria and Jalen, the bombshell (Image via Instagram/@loveislandusa)

However, when she picked Taylor, Jalen remained with no matches in the villa and was forced to leave. Huda was also singled out, but she got to continue in the villa and explore her chances.

For more updates on Love Island USA season 7, fans can follow the show's official Instagram account, @loveislandusa.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More