Do you also think Love Island USA star Jeremiah pursued Iris because of Huda’s overreaction?

Love Island USA season 7 episode 13 was released on June 16, 2025, and documented the aftermath of the bombshell Iris' entry into the villa. American voters chose Jeremiah, Huda’s first partner, to recouple with her, and that came with consequences.

After they paired up, Jeremiah didn't check on Huda, nor did he communicate his thoughts about the change. Huda didn't take this well, she flipped Jeremiah off and even called him a “b*tch,” loudly, in the villa. Even some of his friends, such as Nic, criticized the switch and called him out for handling the situation poorly.

The general consensus was against Jeremiah, and rightly so, because he was unjust to Huda, someone he was actively into until the previous episode. While trying to gauge why he behaved like that, I came to believe that it was because of Huda’s previous overreactions to his Love Island USA rendezvous.

Since the start of the Love Island USA season, there have been a myriad of incidents where Huda was spotted crying, was at odds with Jeremiah, or a girl he showed any interest in, or crying to her castmate. In Jeremiah’s defense is the fact that he clarified that he was open to exploring, long before Iris even entered the villa.

The reasons Jeremiah might've been indifferent towards Huda in Love Island USA

Jeremiah was called out for not responding well to Huda’s reaction to his recoupling with Iris. The decision was made by America’s vote, and while Jeremiah had no say in it, viewers believed that whatever it was, he could have still been with Huda through the trying time. Before Jeremiah could check on her or share his thoughts about the situation, Huda wept, thinking America hated her.

She remained emotional through the night, telling different castmates how it was unjust to her. Now, Jeremiah might not have spoken to her about the situation that night because he might’ve genuinely felt a connection to Iris and wouldn’t have wanted to bring it up with an already bruised Huda.

He had told her he was open to exploring a few episodes ago, and she had accepted it. So he wasn’t being unjust to her either. He just couldn't tell her he was happy about his connection with the other girl because Huda was already crying hysterically.

His thoughts to pursue Iris might’ve just strengthened because he realized what Huda came with and might not have wanted to deal with it. Topping that was the fact that Huda was a mother, something that came as a shock to Jeremiah when he found out.

Like Olandria, Ace, and Cierra suggested, now that America had made the move, she just needed to wait and test her connection with Jeremiah, and maybe recouple with him if everything worked out. However, she cried the rest of the day and remained emotional the next day as well.

She confronted Ace, who was happy for Jeremiah, and Iris, and publicly called out Jeremiah, flipped him off, and called him a "b*tch." Then, when Iris told her that Jeremiah said that his relationship at the Love Island USA villa was conflicted, Huda broke down even more.

What his confession to Iris proved was that while he was with Huda, he was already thinking of ditching her. Iris wasn’t only a welcome distraction, but a much-needed exit.

While Jeremiah was invested in Huda from the get-go, as he got to know her, I believe he pulled back because of her constantly erupting emotions. He just got deep into his emotions with Huda way too fast, so he couldn't understand if he should end things and how. Iris' Love Island USA rendezvous gave him the answers he needed, and he moved on.

There were no other issues with Huda. She seemed to be on the same mental level as him, she was beautiful to him, and they popped it off pretty well during their run together. This makes me believe that her bouts of prolonged emotions, which included public involvement, were the cause of the end.

For more updates on Love Island USA season 7, fans can follow the show's official Instagram page, @loveislandusa.

