Coco Gauff makes amusing confession after voting for 'messy' recoupling on Love Island USA

Coco Gauff made a witty confession after voting for recoupling on Love Island USA Season 7. Only a week after the commencement of the show, the first recoupling ceremony and an elimination took place.

Ad

The results of the recoupling were declared in Episode 12, which aired on Sunday, June 15. Currently, 12 islanders are left on the show, living together in a villa in Fiji. The islanders make connections, make-ups, break-ups, and perform sultry challenges. The couples compete against each other to win $100,000 at the end of the show.

Six pairs are left on the show after the votes for recoupling were revealed, including Jalen & Olandria, Pepe & Hannah, Iris & Jeremiah, Ace & Amaya, Austin & Chelley, and Cierra & Nic. The 2025 French Open winner, Gauff, also cast her vote and described the drama-filled episode as chaotic.

Ad

Trending

"Love Island tonight was messssyyyy."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gauff further pretended to be surprised by the results, even though she secretly wished for the same outcome.

"Me acting shocked at the results even though that’s exactly what I voted for."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Following her Paris Olympics appearance, Gauff admitted to resorting to the show to relax with her 11-year-old brother, Cameron. She said, via msn.com:

"Sunday, we literally just stayed at home and just did nothing. Just watched Love Island together," Coco said. "Which, I don't know if I should watch Love Island with my 11-year-old brother, but he has older siblings, so I feel like that's just kind of how it goes."

Ad

Coco Gauff reveals what makes her happy on the court

Coco Gauff fields during the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

Following her 2025 French Open victory, Coco Gauff highlighted the changes she made in her approach towards the sport. She said that instead of letting tennis take control over her, she started to focus on aspects outside of the game, including her family and friends, that made her happy on the court.

Ad

"I can't be my biggest opponent first. I already have one opponent. I don't need two. I realized that I have to look at the positives and control my own narrative and not let the narrative control me. And I felt like I was letting the tennis control my emotions, control my self-worth, control how I approach life and friendships, and I realized it should be the opposite. I started to welcome more friends in my life.

Ad

"More family, enjoying those experiences, taking trips, going to concerts, and things like that. And I think the more I did that, the more I found happiness on the court."

Coco Gauff defeated Aryna Sabalenka to win her first French Open and second Grand Slam title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More