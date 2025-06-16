Coco Gauff and boyfriend Jalen Sera bond over escape room win, pose for sweet selfie & more during Atlanta adventures

Coco Gauff has been spending some quality time with her boyfriend Jalen Sera since her triumph at the 2025 French Open. The World No. 2 recently shared a glimpse of their fun adventures in Sera's hometown of Atlanta.

After winning her second Grand Slam title at the French Open, Gauff embarked on a press tour in New York, which included sharing her thoughts on various talk shows and making a thrilling appearance at a WNBA game. Having recently wrapped up her media obligations, the 21-year-old jetted off to Atlanta to unwind before the grass season.

Coco Gauff let fans in on her delightful time in the city, sharing glimpses of her museum visit, stylish streetwear and delicious breakfast spread. She also posted a selfie with Jalen Sera and showed proof of their successful escape room attempt.

Sera left was quick to leave sweet comments on Gauff's post and take pride in their escape room success.

"🔓!!!" Sera commented.

"Get in dereeee," he wrote further.

"Real deal heisters," he posted on his Instagram story.

Jalen Sera's comments and Instagram story

Although Coco Gauff and Jalen Sera have been together for two years and have often showed their affection for one another on social media, the World No. 2 only recently made their relationship public after her French Open win.

Coco Gauff touched by boyfriend Jalen Sera's message after her French Open triumph

The American at a French Open press conference - Source: Getty

In an interview with Bose after her French Open victory, Coco Gauff had the chance to listen to congratulatory messages from her loved ones. Among them was Jalen Sera, who professed his love for the 21-year-old and shared how proud he was of her success.

"Just wanted to say you're the absolute coolest person ever. I'm so proud of you. You're doing great, and I love you," Sera said.

After listening to the touching message, Gauff acknowledged Sera as her boyfriend and even disclosed that the day of the interview marked their two-year anniversary.

"That's my boyfriend, and today's actually our two-year anniversary. So, that's very nice. Aww, he didn't tell me about that," Gauff said.

Having taken some well-deserved time off and enjoyed the company of her boyfriend Jalen Sera, Coco Gauff will likely be refreshed for her return to the tour at the Berlin Tennis Open. After a first-round bye, the American will take on Daria Kasatkina or Wang Xinyu in her opening match at the WTA 500 event.

