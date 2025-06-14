Coco Gauff next tournament confirmed: Draw, possible opponents before rematch vs Aryna Sabalenka in final & more

World No. 2 Coco Gauff will return to action for the grass season at the Berlin Tennis Open 2025 following her triumph at the French Open 2025. The WTA 500 tournament will be held from June 16-22.

The tournament features a stacked draw with a host of top players. There is a possibility of a rematch with the top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka, who she beat in the French Open summit clash, if both of them advance to the final here as well.

While the transition from clay to grass is always tricky, Gauff will aim to sustain the momentum from recent weeks that culminated in her crowning in Paris. On that note, here's everything to know about Gauff's upcoming tournament and her challenges over the next week:

Coco Gauff could run into a slew of familiar faces before meeting Aryna Sabalenka in the final

Coco Gauff at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Coco Gauff is the second seed at the Berlin Tennis Open 2025. As one of the top four seeds, she will receive a first-round bye. She will meet either Daria Kasatkina or a qualifier/lucky loser in the second round.

Waiting for Gauff in the quarterfinals could be one of Marta Kostyuk, Paula Badosa, Emma Navarro, or Eva Lys. She lost to the Spaniard at the Australian Open this year.

Navarro gave Gauff quite a headache last year. Her compatriot ousted her from Wimbledon in the fourth round and then beat her at the same stage at the US Open. She has also contested some close matches against Kostyuk in the past.

Mirra Andreeva, defending champion Jessica Pegula, or Amanda Anisimova could be Gauff's potential semifinal opponents. Aryna Sabalenka could be waiting for her in the final. If she loses prior to that, then one of Madison Keys, Zheng Qinwen, or Elena Rybakina could be her possible opponent in the title round.

Gauff is yet to reach a final on grass. She will be keen to remedy that given her current form. She has performed decently in Berlin in the past, so she will try to go all the way this time.

Coco Gauff is a former semifinalist at the Berlin Tennis Open

Coco Gauff at the Berlin Tennis Open 2024. (Photo: Getty)

This will be Coco Gauff's fourth appearance in Berlin. She made the semifinals on her debut in 2022, losing to Ons Jabeur. She advanced to the last four once again last year, going down to Jessica Pegula this time.

As mentioned earlier, the Berlin Tennis Open is a WTA 500 tournament. The winner will earn €142,610 in prize money. The winner also receives 500 points, while the runner-up gets 325 points. However, Gauff made the semifinals here a year ago, so she will need to improve upon her previous result in order to add ranking points to her current tally.

Gauff currently has 8,083 ranking points. If she loses prior to the semifinals, then points from her current tally will be deducted accordingly. Making the last four offers 195 points, so if she wins the tournament, then she will add 305 points to her current total. If she loses in the final, then she will beef up her total by 130 points. The young American will be eager to strike while the iron is hot and capture her first title on grass in Berlin.

