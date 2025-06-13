Coco Gauff and Jalen Sera finally go public with relationship after years of remaining mystery boyfriend

Coco Gauff has finally confirmed her relationship with boyfriend Jalen Sera, who made a special romantic gesture on the couple's second anniversary. Though the American tennis star had mentioned that she was in a relationship on many occasions in the past, she had refrained from making things public.

Gauff, who is currently basking in the success of her French Open glory, recently appeared in a promotional video for the audio equipment giants, Bose, where she engaged in a fun game called 'What's that Sound? In this game, she was made to listen to different sounds like the sound of a tennis crowd, a tennis ball opening, and the voice of some special people in her life.

There were special messages from her parents and one of her closest friends. However, the final message came as a surprise to the 21-year-old as it was from her now-confirmed boyfriend, Jalen Sera, who sent her an adorable 'I love you' message.

"Just wanted to say you're the absolute coolest person ever. I'm so proud of you. You're doing great, and I love you." (at 2:19)

Coco Gauff couldn't stop herself from blushing following the message, and revealed that Sera is her boyfriend and how the couple was celebrating their two-year anniversary on the day the video was shot, making the message even more special.

"That's my boyfriend, and today's actually our two-year anniversary. So, that's very nice. Aww, he didn't tell me about that."

It is worth noting that Gauff and Sera have often been seen interacting with each other on social media, leaving encouraging messages for each other at times. Sera had recently reacted to the World No. 2's resilient win (5)6-7, 6-2, 6-4 over Aryna Sabalenka at the French Open, which helped her win the second Grand Slam title of her career.

Back in December last year, she had also acknowledged messages of soft-launching her boyfriend after sharing a mysterious mirror selfie with her secret boyfriend, who is now revealed to be Jalen Sera.

When Coco Gauff opened up about her 'first real relationship' with Jalen Sera earlier, before the couple went public

Back in April 2024, when she hadn't made her relationship public, Coco Gauff talked about Jalen Sera in an interview with Time. She had some adorable words for her boyfriend, whose identity back then was a mystery.

“This is my first real relationship,” says Gauff. “To just have someone to talk to who is not involved in tennis at all gives me a fresh perspective.”

The American's mother, Candi, who was Jalen's teacher in fourth grade, also touched upon an important lesson her mother (Gauff's grandmother) imparted to her about children, and then expressed her approval of Sera. The American's boyfriend had also joined her mother, Candi, and her brothers, Codey and Cameron, to cheer Gauff on at the Miami Open this year.

“My mom always said, if they’re bad in school, they’re probably bad as adults,” says Candi. “He’s always been a smart, nice kid.”

However, this is not the only time Coco Gauff has talked about Jalen Sera. In other conversations and interviews, she has talked about Sera being an Atlanta-based guitarist and about a 1:00 am call with him, ahead of her monumental US Open final.

