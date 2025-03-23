Coco Gauff's close friend Jalen Sera joins her mother Candi and brothers Codey & Cameron to provide "family support" during her Miami Open 3R triumph

American tennis sensation Coco Gauff convincingly defeated Greece's Maria Sakkari in the third round of the Miami Open on Saturday, March 22. Her family members, including her mother, Candi; her brothers, Codi and Cameron; and her close friend, Jalen Sera, were also in attendance to encourage her.

Ad

Gauff has indeed showcased dominance in Miami, having not lost a set in her campaign. She began with a straight-set win over compatriot Sofia Kenin and didn't lose a game during the match.

The 21-year-old then shifted her focus to Sakkari, who showed a little more resistance. Gauff began by breaking twice and winning the first set 6-2. The American mirrored that dominance in the second and won 6-4 to advance further. This marked her second triumph over the Greek in 2025 and her fifth overall.

Ad

Trending

Additionally, Gauff's morale was boosted by the presence of her close friend Jelena Sera, her mother Candi, and her brothers Codey and Cameron, who watched from the stands. Her family has been incredibly supportive of her career, especially her mother, Candi, who often accompanies her during matches.

Candi shared a picture on her Instagram story featuring other close ones who accompanied her during the match.

"@cocogauff family support," she wrote.

Ad

Candi Gauff's Instagram story; ( Source - Instagram @candigauff)

As mentioned earlier, Coco Gauff's mother, Candi, often accompanies her on tour, notably during her China Open triumph. The duo cherished the victory, celebrating together.

Ad

"I also think I played better..." Coco Gauff following the Miami Open 3R triumph

Miami Open Presented by Itau 2025 - Day 5 - Source: Getty

While addressing reporters post-match, Coco Gauff shared that she didn’t want to dwell on her straight-set win over Sofia Kenin, in which she didn’t lose a game. Instead, she shifted her focus to the challenge at hand—Maria Sakkari.

Ad

“I knew it wasn’t going to go as smoothly. I didn’t want to think about it because this is a one-every-couple-years type occurrence. I was just trying to put that match in the past and focus on today,” she said.

The 2023 US Open champion further reflected on her BNP Paribas Open triumph over Sakkari, stating that the Greek played better in Miami than in that match.

Ad

“I think it was just one of those things that you would like to play the exact same way so you can replicate the same result. But you know any smart person isn't going to play you the exact same way as they did two weeks ago after a loss. And she didn't. She played different. I do think she played better today. I also think I played better than Indian Wells, so I think that was the difference," she added.

The World No. 3 will face Poland's Magda Linette in the fourth round of the Miami Open. Gauff holds a 2-0 head-to-head advantage over the Pole, and the winner of this match will face either Naomi Osaka or Jasmine Paolini in the quarterfinals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback