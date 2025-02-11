Coco Gauff & mother Candi send their love to each other after turning heads at Qatar Open player party

Coco Gauff and mother, Candi, both turned up in eye-catching looks for the 2025 Qatar TotalEnergies Open players' party. Later, the mother-daughter duo heartwarmingly sent their love to each other.

On Monday, February 10, both Gauff and Candi took to their respective Instagram handles and posted the same picture of themselves together, all smiles for the cameras earlier at the 2025 Qatar TotalEnergies Open players' party. While Candi donned a black full-sleeved V-neck top, Coco sported an off-white striped and full-sleeved V-neck top.



Gauff, the No. 3 seed in Doha, is slated to begin her 2025 Qatar TotalEnergies Open campaign against Marta Kostyuk on Tuesday, February 11.

Coco Gauff chasing third WTA 1000 title of her career at Qatar Open 2025

The 2023 Cincinnati Open marked Gauff's maiden WTA 1000-level title win. This title triumph proved decisive for her in terms of boosting her confidence for the 2023 US Open, where she won her first-ever Grand Slam title after overcoming the challenge of Aryna Sabalenka in the final.

In 2024, Gauff won her second WTA 1000 title at the China Open following a dominant 6-1, 6-3 win in the final against the crafty Karolina Muchova. The 20-year-old's form was inconsistent in the first half of the 2024 season. However, she eventually recovered to register a strong finish to the year, which also included the prestigious year-end WTA Finals title.

This year, the World No. 3 has so far featured at the United Cup and the Australian Open. At the United Cup, Gauff, alongside Taylor Fritz, spearheaded team USA's charge to the title. However, at the Australian Open, the 2023 US Open champion was ousted in the quarterfinals by a resurgent Paula Badosa.

Ahead of her 2025 Qatar TotalEnergies Open campaign, Gauff told Doha News:

"Yeah, I think for me, obviously, it's an important tournament. It's the first 1000 of the year, but I think I'm just trying not to put that much pressure on it, especially since I haven't done so well here."

Last year, the American was stunned by Katerina Siniakova in her opening match at the tournament. Against Marta Kostyuk, her first opponent at this year's edition of the WTA 1000 event, Gauff has a 3-1 win-loss record.

