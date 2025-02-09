Qatar Open 2025: Coco Gauff vs Marta Kostyuk preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Coco Gauff vs Marta Kostyuk

Date: February 11, 2025

Tournament: Qatar Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha, Qatar

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $3,654,963

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Coco Gauff vs Marta Kostyuk preview

Coco Gauff of the United States during practice ahead of the Qatar TotalEnergies Open, part of the Hologic WTA Tour at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex on February 08, 2025 in Doha, Qatar - Source: Getty

World No. 3 Coco Gauff will begin her campaign at the Qatar Open against Marta Kostyuk in a second round match in Doha on Tuesday, 11 February.

The American No. 1 will be in action for the first time since losing in the Quarterfinal of the Australian Open, when Paula Badosa ended her 11 match winning streak.

World No. 3 Gauff has a 9-1 record this season, as she won all of her matches at the United Cup without dropping a set. She had not even dropped a set in her first eight matches of the season.

On the other hand, Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk defeated the Turkish wildcard, Zeynep Sonmez 6-3, 6-3 in the first round of the tournament. She has 3-3 record on the WTA Tour this season, as her previous two wins were against Nao Hibino and Jule Niemeier at the Australian Open.

Kostyuk was also beaten by Paula Badosa in the third round at the Australian Open, but unlike Coco Gauff, she managed to win a set, as she lost 4-6, 6-4, 3-6.

Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine in action against Paula Badosa of Spain (not seen) during their Round 3 match at the Australian Open grand slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia on January 17, 2025Australian Open - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff vs Marta Kostyuk head-to-head

Coco Gauff leads Marta Kostyuk 3-1 in the head-to-head record. The American won all of their meetings on the hard courts whereas Kostyuk won when they met on clay.

Coco Gauff vs Marta Kostyuk odds

Coco Gauff vs Marta Kostyuk prediction

Coco Gauff does not have a great record in Doha, as she has won only four matches in her previous three appearances at the event. The 20-year-old was second seed at the event last year but she was stunned by unseeded Katerina Siniakova 2-6, 4-6 in the second round.

She would also want to earn some valuable WTA Ranking points, which can bring her close to Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek. The 2023 US Open champion has 22-3 win-loss record since losing to Emma Navarro at the 2024 US Open.

22-year-old Marta Kostyuk has 2-2 win-loss record at the event as she has never reached the third round in Doha. The World No. 22 had a disappointing end to the 2024 season, as she failed to win any title in 2024 and did not reach any final on hard courts since losing to Katie Boulter at the 2024 San Diego Open.

Kostyuk has won only one WTA title in her career, which was 2023 ATX Open in Austin, a WTA 250 event. She has 8-16 win-loss record against Top 10 players and her last Top 10 win on hard court was against Jessica Pegula at the 2024 San Diego Open.

Pick: Gauff to win in straight sets

