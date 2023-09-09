Coco Gauff comes from behind to win maiden Grand Slam title at US Open 2023

Coco Gauff scored an inspired comeback against Aryna Sabalenka in the final of the 2023 US Open on Saturday, rallying from a set down to win her maiden Grand Slam title. The win saw her become the first American woman to win the title at Flushing Meadows since Sloane Stephens in 2017.

After losing the first set 2-6 againt Sabalenka on the night, the teenager turned the tables on the Belarusian in the second, taking it 6-3 to force a decider. The third set began with the World No. 6 firmly in command as Gauff raced to a 4-0 lead in no time.

However, Sabalenka pulled one break back for 2-4. Just when it looked like the nerves might have gotten to the young American, she played some elite defense to break the World No. 2's immediate next service game.

Serving at 5-2 and egged on by an Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd that cheered every winner of hers and every unforced error of her opponent's, Coco Gauff held serve at 40-0 to take the match 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 and lift the biggest trophy of her young career.

With the win, Gauff became only the third teenager to win the US Open women's singles title, following in the footsteps of Tracy Austin and Serena Williams. Meanwhile, regardless of the loss, Aryna Sabalenka will rise to World No. 1 on Monday when the rankings are refreshed, displacing four-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek from the top.

Coco Gauff to rise to World No. 3 after US Open title

Thanks to the 2,000 ranking points she received from her US Open 2023 title win, Coco Gauff will ascend to the World No. 3 spot on Monday, her career-best ranking.

This will make her the new American No. 1, taking over from Jessica Pegula. Pegula will slip to World No. 5 next week, with former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina sandwiched between the two Americans.

Gauff will have 6,165 ranking points to her name, a far way off from World No. 2 Iga Swiatek's tally of 8,195 points. Aryna Sabalenka, on the other hand, will lead Swiatek by more than 1,000 ranking points, with 9,266 to her name.

Marketa Vondrousova, Ons Jabeur, Karolina Muchova, Maria Sakkari and Caroline Garcia will complete the rest of the top 10 in the WTA rankings.