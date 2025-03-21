Nick Kyrgios reacts to Coco Gauff's incredible win over ex-Grand Slam champ Sofia Kenin at Miami Open

Nick Kyrgios reacted to Coco Gauff's excellent start at the Miami Open. The third seed was at her best, winning 6-0, 6-0 against compatriot Sofia Kenin in the second round.

Coming into the match, there were doubts over Gauff's season form. The American player had not made the type of deep runs at events she was expected to, given how dominantly she ended her season. Her old habit of making numerous double faults was creeping into her game once more, causing her to lose matches against Paula Badosa at the Australian Open, Marta Kostyuk at the Qatar Open, and, lastly, Belinda Bencic at Indian Wells.

Gauff, who had received an opening-round bye, faced Sofia Kenin in the second round in Miami. Although Gauff was the favorite, the match was expected to be competitive, as the head-to-head score was an even 2-2.

However, the third seed owned the match, winning 71 per cent of the service points and 75 per cent of the return points. She only committed two double faults and faced a single break point.

One of the tennis insiders, Myles David, jokingly stated on social media that Gauff was in a hurry because she was hungry and hence put an end to the match rather quickly.

"Ohh Coco was hungry huh? Iktr" posted David

The comment drew the attention of Nick Kyrgios, who shared his reaction as well. The Australian player dropped four "plate and fork" emojis, agreeing with the "hungry" comment.

Kyrgios too made a good start in Miami, winning his first-round match against Mackenzie McDonald, winning after two years on the Tour.

Coco Gauff will face Maria Sakkari in the next round

In Picture: Coco Gauff (Getty)

For a second event running, Gauff will face Maria Sakkari in the third round of an event. The duo met at Indian Wells this year, with the American winning 7-6 (1), 6-2. However, overall Sakkari has a 5-4 lead in the head-to-head.

Sakkari also has a better record in Miami. The Greek player reached the semifinal in 2021, losing out to Bianca Andreescu. She also reached the quarterfinal last year, losing out to Elena Rybakina. Meanwhile, Gauff has never made it past the fourth round in Miami.

If her first-round result is anything to go by, the third seed is determined to win her first title of the season. She has a tough draw as is with potential meetings with Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinal and Iga Swiatek in the final.

