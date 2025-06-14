Coco Gauff and boyfriend Jalen Sera enjoy romantic date but disagree over one dish

Coco Gauff recently shared a glimpse of her romantic date with her boyfriend, Jalen Sera, a few days after her successful French Open campaign. In the latest update, the couple were seen disagreeing over one dish, cantaloupe.
Gauff had an exceptional run at the French Open, as she won her first Grand Slam title since the 2023 US Open. The 21-year-old defeated Aryna Sabalenka in the final to claim the title with a score of 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-4. Up next, the American will likely be seen competing at Wimbledon 2025, which is scheduled from June 30 to July 13.
After her victory at Roland Garros, Gauff has been sharing several off-court updates on her social media, and most recently she uploaded glimpses of a romantic date with her boyfriend, Jalen Sera. Taking to her Instagram story, she posted a picture of their food and wrote:
"Grub. Cantaloupe is awesome."
On the other hand, Sera, expressing disagreement with Gauff's taste, posted a picture of the cantaloupe on his story and wrote:
"Cantaloupe sux!!!!!"
The American player recently confirmed her relationship with Jalen Sera after keeping their relationship private for years. She spoke about having a boyfriend in several interviews; however, she refrained from talking any names.
Coco Gauff once opened up about late-night call with her boyfriend during the US Open 2023
After winning the US Open 2023 title against Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, in the post-match conference, had opened up about trying to not overthink the results ahead of the finals. She recalled her experience from the French Open 2022, where she was bested by Iga Swiatek in the final, stating that she overthought about defeating the Pole.
Gaining experience from this incident, she said that she was repelling similar thoughts during the US Open.
"Honestly, I didn't have any of those visions till last night. You know, I thought about it, but I told myself to get it out of my head, because that's what I did at French. I was envisioning, you know, what would happen if I would win. I think I wanted it too much," Coco Gauff said.
To keep her mind off the overthinking, she revealed that she spoke to her boyfriend until 1 am.
"Last night, I started a little bit, but honestly, I just called my boyfriend, and I told him let's talk until it's time to go to sleep so we spoke until 1:00 a.m. and then I went to sleep," she added.
With the French Open 2025 glory, Coco Gauff became the first American to lift the trophy since Serena Williams.