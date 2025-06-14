"I don't think Coco Gauff cares" - Madison Keys makes feelings clear on Aryna Sabalenka's controversial French Open comments

Madison Keys has shared her candid thoughts on the controversy surrounding Aryna Sabalenka's comments after her loss to Coco Gauff in the 2025 French Open final. Keys made the remarks after claiming a 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over Diana Shnaider to advance to the semifinals of the Queen's Club Championships.

Sabalenka has been in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons since her loss in the French Open final. The World No. 1 has come under fire for asserting that Gauff had won the match because of her error-prone display and suggesting that Iga Swiatek would've defeated the American if she were in the final instead.

Sharing her thoughts on the controversy during her post-match press conference at the Queen's Club Championships, Madison Keys said she wouldn't pay any mind to her opponent's remarks if she were the one who won the match.

"To be honest, I don't think I really care. Especially if I have won, doesn't really matter what they say or think," Madison Keys said.

Nevertheless, the American empathized with Aryna Sabalenka by acknowledging that players often said things they regretted while dealing with the disappointment of such losses. Keys also suggested that Coco Gauff likely didn't care about Sabalenka's remarks.

"I mean, it's tough. It's emotional, and I think sometimes emotions get the best of people. Things just kind of come out and you don't necessarily mean them fully. Then there is other times where, you know, you feel very disappointed in yourself because you didn't play to the level that you expect yourself to," she said.

"I think sometimes those are kind of hard moments to navigate, and especially if there is a microphone in front of you. I think sometimes we say things that we wish we could take back. Again, I don't think Coco cares," she added.

Madison Keys' assessment of Coco Gauff's thoughts on the controversy might be correct since the 21-year-old recently opened up about giving Aryna Sabalenka the 'benefit of the doubt' in light of the emotional moment.

Madison Keys to face Tatjana Maria in Queen's Club SF; Coco Gauff & Aryna Sabalenka gear up for grass season

Coco Gauff and Madison Keys - Source: Getty

After beating Diana Shnaider, Madison Keys will lock horns with Tatjana Maria in the semifinals of the Queen's Club Championships. Maria pulled off a stunning 6-4, 7-6(4) upset over Elena Rybakina to set up a meeting with the American.

Following her campaign at the WTA 500 event in London, Keys will compete at the Berlin Tennis Open, where she will be joined by Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka. The latter recently ended her relaxing Greek vacation with boyfriend Georgios Frangulis and will be looking to make a rejuvenated return to the tour.

On the other hand, Gauff has been on a media tour in the United States to celebrate her French Open triumph. The World No. 2 recently made several appearances on talk shows, received a very warm welcome at a WNBA game in New York, and stole the spotlight at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

