"A stronger voice"— Love Island USA star Belle-A shares learning after being dumped due to Nic x Cierra recoupling

Love Island USA season 7 aired an Aftersun special this week on Saturday, June 14, 2025, on Peacock. The reality show's talk show special saw Belle-A return to the sets after being dumped from the villa when her partner, Nic, coupled up with Cierra.

Belle-A was shown clips of her time on the show, including the moment she realized that Nic was going to pick Cierra instead of her. She was also shown clips of how the other female islanders reacted to her dumping and Belle-A got emotional. Chiming in on what she was taking away from the show, the ex-islander said:

"A newfound confidence, a stronger voice, a sisterhood, and just an open mind," Bella-A said.

What did the other islanders say about Belle-A's elimination from Love Island USA season 7

During the Aftersun special on Love Island USA season 7, Belle-A was shown confessional videos by some of the other islanders. Bombshell Hannah said that she was so glad to have met Belle-A and said that there was nobody as "bright of a light" as she was in the world.

Olandria said that she valued her friendship and that the memories they made while on Love Island USA would stick around forever. Huda told the cast member that she missed her "so much" and called her "such a good example" for young women and got emotional as she urged Belle-A not to change.

Belle-A got emotional seeing the clips and joked that Aftersun special hosts that they were "so wrong" for showing her the clips. She commented on watching her journey back and said that she felt the same emotions that she felt while she was in the villa.

Recalling her experience, the eliminated islander said that she wore her heart on her sleeve every single day that she was on the Peacock reality show.

This was not the first time Belle-A had recalled her experience on the show. While she praised her female co-stars during the aftersun special, on June 12, 2025, she spoke to People Magazine about her connection with Nic and was critical of his behavior.

She told the publication that Nic had assured her and made it seem like he was going to pick her during the fire pit ceremony.

"I was definitely caught off guard," she added.

Belle-A added that she knew the recoupling could go either way. However, she stopped worrying about the outcome because the Love Island USA season 7 islander told her not to worry about being dumped from the show. She said that he did the opposite of what he promised and sent her packing.

"Never trust the man, never trust the boy. That's not a man," she further said.

Recalling her heartfelt speech during her elimination, she said it was authentic and that she hadn't planned on it. She also commented on her reluctance to get physically intimate with the male islanders on day one and said that she was an "investment."

Belle-A added that people wouldn't see the returns on Day 1 and said that Nic wasn't willing to invite and was more interested in what was under her clothes. The cast member also commented on segments that didn't make it to the final cut and said that several scenes between her and Nic were not aired.

"I was kind of painted more as just the third girl in this love triangle, and they gave Nic and Cierra the fireworks and the sparks and the depth," she added.

The Love Island USA season 7 cast member asid that the audience didn't see the intimate moments and the "amazing conversations" she had with Nic. However, despite the edited finale edit, she said that it was evident that Nic was making her and Cierra feel the same way.

Tune in every day expect Wednesdays to watch new episodes of Love Island USA season 7 on Peacock.

