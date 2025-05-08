The Masked Singer pauses after Season 13 and launches Season 14 on Fox in January 2026

After consistently airing twice a year since its 2019 debut, The Masked Singer is taking an unexpected break from its usual schedule. Fox has announced that there will be no fall 2025 season, with Season 14 now set to premiere in January 2026.

Ad

This marks the first time the show will skip its fall installment. The network described the change as a temporary shift, with plans to return in the new year with a “super-charged” season designed to refresh the format and bring even more star power to the stage.

The Masked Singer delays season 14 premiere to January 2026

Why is there no The Masked Singer fall 2025 season

Ad

Trending

Ad

The decision to pause the show in fall 2025 is not intended to be a permanent change. According to Deadline, Fox is adjusting the broadcast schedule to accommodate other programming and to allow more development time for Season 14. A spokesperson explained,

“Debuting the new season in January is a strategic move to give ample runway for America’s favorite guessing game and allow us to creatively look at enhancing the show with the biggest names at the center of it.”

Ad

Fox has previously launched other high-profile unscripted and scripted series at the beginning of the year, including Lego Masters, Next Level Chef, and The Cleaning Lady. The scheduling change aligns with the network's approach to concentrating viewership during the first quarter.

Season 13 concludes after 13 episodes

Ad

Season 13 of The Masked Singer ended on May 7, 2025, after airing 13 episodes. The season featured a group of masked performers, including Boogie Woogie, Coral, Mad Scientist Monster, and Pearl, in the final four. Earlier in the season, eleven celebrities were revealed, including Cedric the Entertainer, Oscar De La Hoya, and Method Man.

In the final episode, the Mad Scientist Monster was the first to be eliminated and was identified as Brian Kelley from Florida Georgia Line. Coral placed third and was unmasked as Meg Donnelly. Boogie Woogie ended the season in second place and was revealed as Andy Grammer.

Ad

The winner, Pearl, was revealed to be country music singer Gretchen Wilson. Before her reveal, a clue case was opened that included pants with a tag reading, "To Pearl From Dolly," referencing Dolly Parton. Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg were both named co-winners of the Golden Ear trophy after correctly identifying five contestants each.

The Masked Singer’s return and plans

Ad

Season 14 is confirmed to launch in January 2026. While the show is taking a break from its fall schedule, there are indications that the twice-a-year format may resume in the future. Deadline reported that the current move is temporary, and The Masked Singer could potentially return to airing two seasons annually.

Since its debut in January 2019, The Masked Singer has aired over 170 episodes and consistently ranked among the top 10 unscripted broadcast shows in the 18–49 demographic. The show is hosted by Nick Cannon and features regular panelists Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, and Rita Ora.

Ad

It is produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment, with Craig Plestis, Rosie Seitchik, and Nick Cannon serving as executive producers. No additional details regarding casting or format changes for Season 14 have been released. Further announcements are expected closer to the January premiere.

Stream The Masked Singer season 13 anytime on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More