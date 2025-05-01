The Masked Singer season 13 episode 12 recap: Lucky Duck reveals himself as all four semi-finalists advance to the finale

The identity of Lucky Duck was disclosed in episode 12 of season 13 of The Masked Singer, which was broadcast on April 30, 2025. The character, appearing throughout the season to deliver clues, voluntarily removed his mask at the end of the semi-finals. It was revealed that Lucky Duck is Taika Waititi.

Ad

His appearance was particularly notable due to his connection to the show—he is married to panelist Rita Ora. Meanwhile, all four remaining contestants were advanced to the finale after The Masked Singer episode that did not include an elimination.

Episode 12 overview of The Masked Singer season 13

Lucky Duck unmasks at the end of the episode

Lucky Duck had also been a regular character throughout season 13, appearing in multiple episodes to offer cryptic clues regarding the identities of the contestants. Unlike the usual elimination format, this character was not one of the standard performers. In episode 12, which was the semi-finals, Lucky Duck appeared again near the end of the broadcast.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Instead of waiting for guesses, the character took off his mask right away, revealing Taika Waititi. Judge Rita Ora, his wife, recognized him instantly. His role as Lucky Duck had been kept secret until the reveal, even though he had appeared several times earlier in the season.

Performances from the final four

The semi-finals program included performances from the remaining four contestants: Coral, Pearl, Boogie Woogie, and Mad Scientist Monster. These are the characters that had won the previous groups and were vying for a slot in the final round.

Ad

The episode started with all four contestants singing a group number, HandClap by Fitz and the Tantrums. They then performed individual numbers to qualify for the finale.

Ad

All four performers were evaluated, but no elimination took place during the episode. It was announced that all four participants would advance to the finale. This decision ensured that the upcoming episode would feature the full group competing for the season 13 title.

No elimination on semi-finals night

The Masked Singer episode 12 did not adhere to the usual pattern of reducing the competition by one. Although the semi-finals usually involve an elimination to decide the finalists, this episode ended with a revelation that all four contestants left would proceed to the finale. As a result, the finale will feature Coral, Pearl, Boogie Woogie, and the Mad Scientist Monster.

Ad

No additional guest performers or characters were introduced beyond Lucky Duck. The panelists remained consistent with previous episodes, and there were no competitive matchups or battle rounds. The focus remained on individual performances and the unmasking of Lucky Duck as the episode’s concluding moment.

Ad

Finale preview

Since all four semi-finalists advance, the season 13 finale of The Masked Singer will feature Coral, Pearl, Boogie Woogie, and Mad Scientist Monster. They will all fight in the final round to win season 13 of The Masked Singer.

Depending on the format of the competition, one unmasking is supposed to follow every elimination throughout the finale. The winner will not be unmasked until the very end.

The Masked Singer's season 13 finale will air on Fox next week, May 7, 2025, concluding the thirteenth season of the series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More