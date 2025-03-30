The Masked Singer season 13: All clues so far explored

Season 13 of The Masked Singer premiered on February 12, 2025, bringing fresh surprises, complex clues, and new celebrity contestants behind vibrant, elaborate costumes. As the show progresses, each performer shares a mix of personal and professional hints in their clue packages, challenging the panel of judges and the audience to guess their identities.

The Masked Singer season's contestants include a mix of familiar faces from various entertainment fields, and each week, new clues are unveiled, providing both the panel and viewers with more to analyze.

Inside the clues of season 13 contestants of The Masked Singer

Cherry Blossom

Cherry Blossom on The Masked Singer honors a close friend who’s been on the show, teaching her not to take herself seriously. She’s nervous about singing, despite a successful career. Symbols like a Christmas tree and a full moon appear in her clue package.

Judges guess Tina Fey, Lori Greiner, Jennie Garth, Bethenny Frankel, Tracey Gold, and Jessica Biel. Cherry Blossom was revealed to be Candace Cameron Bure.

Yorkie

The Masked Singer season 13 (Image via Instagram/@maskedsingerfox)

Yorkie’s clues suggest a fashionable, resilient celebrity with ties to music and Beverly Hills. The “so hot” reference hints at a rise-and-fall moment, possibly Paris Hilton. Visuals like money signs, a diamond ring, and poker chips suggest wealth and nightlife. The Masked Singer judges guessed Chelsea Handler, Paris Hilton, and Kyle Richards.

Stud Muffin

The Masked Singer season 13 (Image via Instagram/@maskedsingerfox)

Stud Muffin appears to have a sports background, likely basketball, with humble beginnings, including sweeping floors before finding success. He mentions a “right hook” as his shot at the big time, suggesting possible ties to boxing or another sport. He admires mascots and wants to “rep his team.”

Clues include light blue basketball shoes, jam (possibly basketball slang), and dollar bills (financial success). The phrase “love doesn’t cost a thing” may hint at a J.Lo connection. Judges guessed Method Man, Shaquille O’Neal, and Michael Jordan.

Nessy

The Masked Singer season 13 (Image via Instagram/@maskedsingerfox)

Nessy describes himself as a “gentle giant” who is private but considered a legend. He mentions that most people, including his neighbors and mailman, don’t realize his success, which is intentional. He values solitude with his family but is enjoying stepping back into the spotlight.

Clues include a red horseshoe, newspaper clippings about conspiracy theories, a sign with lips, an old radio, and a Nessie family. Judges guessed Gene Simmons, Dan Reynolds, and Daryl Hall.

Mad Scientist Monster

Mad Scientist Monster from season 13 (Image via Instagram/@maskedsingerfox)

Mad Scientist Monster describes reinventing himself after a setback. He was on track to be the best in his field, attracting major attention, but when his big moment came, everything fell apart. He was sidelined and struggled, but in the chaos, he discovered a new purpose that "changed the world."

Now, he sees The Masked Singer as a chance to reintroduce himself in a way fans have never seen before. Clues include a radar gun with "fast," a red liquid in a martini glass, an explosion, and a fish tank with a large trout. The Masked Singer judges guessed Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, and Blake Shelton.

Boogie Woogie

The Masked Singer season 13 (Image via Instagram/@maskedsingerfox)

Boogie Woogie dreamed of performing from childhood, starting with juggling, magic, and busking before finding success. Clues include a magician’s hat, juggling balls, and a rainbow-noted piano. Judges guessed Adam Lambert, Andy Samberg, Mika, Criss Angel, George Clooney, Neil Patrick Harris, Jason Mraz, Ryan Tedder, Gavin DeGraw, and Josh Groban.

Pearl

Pearl describes having a tough exterior but a hidden talent, taking any gig before finding success. She says her persona affected her love life, but she is a softie at heart. Clues include a marina, baseball, pink umbrella, and cherries. Judges guessed Regina King, Shania Twain, Joan Jett, Madonna, Melissa Etheridge, Sheryl Crow, Trisha Yearwood, Kellie Pickler, and Carrie Underwood.

Griffin

The Masked Singer season 13 (Image via Instagram/@maskedsingerfox)

Griffin's first clue package highlights a mythical creature with eagle and lion traits, symbolizing fame and the unexpected fandom that came with overnight success. The celebrity describes how a first hit song made him a star, with fans doing things like taking dirt from his car. He reflects on his resilience and how he now writes his own story, taking every opportunity like this one.

The package also includes symbols like a sheriff’s badge, a school bell, dirt, a VHS tape with a jack-o'-lantern, and a sword. Judges guessed names like Freddie Prinze Jr. and Matthew Lillard, but it was James Van Der Beek who was unmasked.

Space Ranger

Space Ranger from season 13 (Image via Instagram/@maskedsingerfox)

Space Ranger hints at a futuristic, independent character with gold medals and notable achievements. He faces criticism and channels Ares, the god of war, to confront it. He sings a Taylor Swift song, calls her a close friend, and his belt has a clock.

Clues include a report card, a cup of tea, a house of cards, and a heart-shaped box of chocolates. The Masked Singer judges guessed Tracy Morgan, Floyd Mayweather Jr., and revealed to be Flavor Flav.

Paparazzo

The Masked Singer season 13 (Image via Instagram/@maskedsingerfox)

Paparazzo reveals he's been in the spotlight his whole life but has never sung on a big stage, despite working with big names and even taking "America’s sweetheart" to prom. He’s nervous but eager to step out of his comfort zone. Clues include movie posters, references to Adam Sandler, Chris Farley, Jim Carrey, a race car, a "home sweet home" doormat, and a chocolate Labrador.

He also mentions being friends with Steve Martin. The Masked Singer judges guessed Taron Egerton, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kieran Culkin, James Marsden, Seth Green, Elijah Wood, Cole Sprouse, and Matthew or Andrew Lawrence.

Coral

Coral from season 13 (Image via Instagram/@maskedsingerfox)

Coral is someone with tough edges and resilience who relates to the character's journey. She reflects on her childhood dream of stardom and struggles with years of rejection. A small victory eventually led to her voice being heard globally, bringing her to the Masked Singer stage.

Now, as Coral, her goal is the Golden Mask Trophy. Clues include a white toy house with an American flag, a TV bubble showing a broken heart, and a neon "Live" sign. The Masked Singer judges' guesses include Carly Rae Jepsen, Sabrina Carpenter, Halsey, Dove Cameron, Hailee Steinfeld, Lili Reinhart, Victoria Justice, Rachel Zegler, and Camila Mendes.

Ant

The Masked Singer season 13 (Image via Instagram/@maskedsingerfox)

In the first clue package, Ant describes herself as small but mighty, like an ant that can carry 50 times its weight, but reveals she's carried a heavy burden throughout her career. She hints at being silenced by powerful people, breaking her spirit, but now she's fighting to have her voice heard.

The package features a stormy hillside, a dollhouse, a candelabra, a red X on a tree, and a purple wizard hat. Judges guessed various celebrities, including Lea Michele, Lindsay Lohan, and Ashanti, but Ant was unmasked as Aubrey O'Day.

Bat

In her first clue package, Bat describes herself as a misunderstood "creature of the night" and a "bit of a bat-ass," claiming to be villainized and portrayed as a backstabber but insisting she has a "heart of gold." She mentions partying and enjoying life despite being surrounded by "lunatics" who twist her words.

Clues include a bejeweled knife, a "Bat at Business" card, a bear poster, a TV with "24/7" on it, lightning, and a castle. She references not having seen Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg or Nick Cannon in a while. Judges guessed Larsa Pippen, Lisa Rinna, Kristin Cavallari, or Bethenny Frankel, but Bat was revealed to be Scheana Shay.

Fuzzy Peas

The Masked Singer season 13 (Image via Instagram/@maskedsingerfox)

Fuzzy Peas hints at being third-generation in their field, having Grammy-nominated hits, and fulfilling their mother’s dying wish for a gold record. The package features a food market, a rubber chicken, and a video game controller.

The Masked Singer judges guessed Mario Lopez, George Lopez, John Leguizamo, Cesar Millan, Pitbull, and Antonio Banderas, but Fuzzy Peas was revealed as Oscar De La Hoya.

Honey Pot

The Masked Singer season 13 (Image via Instagram/@maskedsingerfox)

Honey Pot's clue package features playful references, with the character mentioning the idea of attracting more attention by being "fly" rather than just sweet. They hint at being a comedy pioneer, having grossed over $2 billion at the box office, and being considered very attractive, just behind Brad Pitt.

Additional clues include a Lady of Justice statuette, a lion toy, and a black-haired wig. Judges guessed Steve Harvey, Cedric the Entertainer, or Keegan-Michael Key, and it was revealed to be Cedric the Entertainer.

Tune in to The Masked Singer season 13, airing new episodes every Wednesday at 8:00 PM EST on Fox.

