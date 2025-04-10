The Masked Singer season 13: Who has been unmasked so far?

As of April 9, 2025, nine contestants have been unmasked on The Masked Singer season 13. The identities revealed span across music, television, sports, and comedy. Most eliminations followed themed nights and were based on audience votes after performances.

Several panelists have had mixed success with their final guesses on The Masked Singer, with Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg correctly identifying multiple contestants and others, like Ken Jeong, consistently missing the mark. The contestants unmasked so far in season 13 include Yorkie, Stud Muffin, Cherry Blossom, Griffin, Space Ranger, Bat, Ant, Fuzzy Peas, and Honey Pot.

Elimination from The Masked Singer season 13: A detailed overview

1) Yorkie unmasked as Erika Jayne

Singer Erika Jayne attends the DIRECTV Streaming With The Stars (Image via Getty)

Unmasked in The Masked Singer season 13 episode 9 on "Decades Night," Yorkie performed Stop! In the Name of Love by The Supremes. A time machine clue was presented before the panel gave their final guesses.

Robin Thicke guessed Lori Loughlin, Ken Jeong said Kyle Richards, and Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg selected Erika Jayne. After elimination, Yorkie was revealed to be Erika Jayne, known for her role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and her work as a singer and actress.

2) Stud Muffin unmasked as Method Man

Method Man attends the 56th NAACP Image Awards Creative Honors (Image via Getty)

In episode 8 of "Boy Band Night," Stud Muffin was eliminated after performing Bell Biv DeVoe’s Poison.

Final guesses from the panel included 2 Chainz, MC Hammer, and Method Man. Rita Ora and Robin Thicke aligned on the Method Man guess. The unmasking confirmed that Stud Muffin was rapper and actor Method Man, whose full name is Clifford Smith Jr.

3) Cherry Blossom unmasked as Candace Cameron Bure

Candace Cameron Bure attends the Great American Family Christmas Festival (Image via Getty)

Cherry Blossom was unmasked in episode 7 on "Carnival Night," where she sang Let’s Get Loud by Jennifer Lopez. The panel made a range of incorrect final guesses, including Tracey Gold, Jessica Biel, Tina Fey, and Jennie Garth.

The mask was removed to reveal Candace Cameron Bure, an actress known for Full House, Fuller House, and several holiday television films.

4) Griffin unmasked as James Van Der Beek

James Van Der Beek attends 2024 FOX Winter Press Day (Image via Getty)

Episode 6, "Group B Finals", featured the unmasking of Griffin after singing Take Me Home, Country Roads by John Denver. A football clue referenced a career connection. Final guesses included Taylor Kitsch, James Van Der Beek, Josh Hartnett, and Chad Michael Murray.

Griffin was revealed to be James Van Der Beek, known for Dawson's Creek and Varsity Blues. Rita Ora had correctly identified him earlier in The Masked Singer.

5) Space Ranger unmasked as Flavor Flav

Hip-Hip artist and DI Flavor Flav performs at Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate Party

In episode 5, "Ghostbusters Night", Space Ranger was eliminated after performing Cleanin’ Up the Town by the BusBoys. His identity was guessed correctly by every panelist except Ken Jeong.

When unmasked, Space Ranger was revealed to be Flavor Flav, a Grammy-nominated rapper and reality TV personality.

6) Bat unmasked as Scheana Shay

Television personality Scheana Shay attends the "DIRECTV Gets Real" event (Image via Getty)

Bat was the first to be eliminated in episode 4 of The Masked Singer, "Voices of Olympus". She performed Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter.

Final guesses ranged from Bethenny Frankel to Larsa Pippen. The mask was removed to reveal Scheana Shay, a cast member of Vanderpump Rules. No panelist had correctly guessed her identity.

7) Ant unmasked as Aubrey O'Day

Singer Aubrey O'Day attends Gurus Magazine's #30VOICES30DAYS Cover Launch Party (Image via Getty)

Episode 3, "Rat Pack Night", featured Ant singing Fever by Peggy Lee and later My Way by Frank Sinatra in a Battle Royale. Following a Sinatra-themed battle, the panel submitted their guesses. Robin Thicke guessed Aubrey O'Day and was correct.

O'Day, a singer and former member of Danity Kane, was then unmasked on The Masked Singer.

8) Fuzzy Peas unmasked as Oscar De La Hoya

Oscar De La Hoya at the Beterbiev v Bivol 2: The Last Crescendo - Press Conference (Image via Getty)

In episode 2 of The Masked Singer, "Shrek Night" (February 19, 2025), Fuzzy Peas performed I’m a Believer by Smash Mouth and was eliminated.

Panel guesses included Pitbull, John Leguizamo, Cesar Millan, and Antonio Banderas. None were correct. The mask was removed to reveal Oscar De La Hoya, a championship boxer and Grammy nominee.

9) Honey Pot unmasked as Cedric the Entertainer

Comedian/actor Cedric the Entertainer performs onstage at the New Year's Comedy Jam (Image via Getty)

The Masked Singer episode 1, “Lucky Season 13” (February 12, 2025), featured Honey Pot singing SexyBack by Justin Timberlake. A clue involving a golden star led the panel to guess Martin Lawrence, Eddie Murphy, and Cedric the Entertainer.

Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg both guessed correctly. The reveal confirmed that Honey Pot was Cedric the Entertainer, a comedian and actor.

Catch new episodes of The Masked Singer every Wednesday at 8 PM ET on Fox.

