Love Island UK season 12 - Zodiac signs of all cast members, explored 

Love Island UK season 12 aired its season premiere June 9 2025, yet again, in Mallorca with a new cast and a brand-new villa. Hosted by Maya Jama and voiced by Iain Stirling, the season had twelve islanders, with six male and six female contestants, hoping to find love and stay safe during re-coupling.

Ad

The biggest updates this season include the villa makeovers, the introduction of a 24/7 Hideaway to allow for additional opportunities for surprises, secret moments and new connections. While viewers are hooked on the love triangles and ongoing drama, many are just as interested in the islanders' zodiac signs.

Thanks to Astrology Island, we now know the Sun, Moon, Mercury, Venus, and Mars signs of most of Love Island UK cast. These astrological placements are believed to affect how a person communicates, flirts, and handles relationships – and could help fans guess who might connect or clash. Below is a look at the zodiac signs for all the islanders who have entered the villa so far.

Ad

Trending

Zodiac signs of the women on Love Island UK season 12

1.Alima Gagigo

Alima (Image via Instagram @loveisland)

Alima, a Virgo with a Sagittarius Moon, was born on September 22, 2001. With Mercury in Libra, Venus in Virgo, and Mars in Capricorn, she has a strong drive, calm energy, and clear logic.

Ad

2.Helena Ford

Helena (Image via Instagram @loveisland)

Helena is a Pisces with a Gemini Moon, born on February 27, 1996. Her signs of Mercury in Aquarius, Venus in Aries, and Mars in Pisces reflect her depth of passion, thoughtfulness, and expression.

Ad

3.Megan Forte Clarke

Megan (Image via Instagram @meganforteclarke)

Megan is a Gemini with a Virgo or Libra Moon, born on May 31, 2001. Furthermore, she has Mercury in Gemini, Venus in Aries, and Mars in Sagittarius, indicating that she is energetic, versatile, and quick to connect.

Ad

4.Meg Moore

Meg (Image via Instagram @loveisland)

Meg was born on September 26, 1999, with an Aries moon and Libra sun. Her Mars is in Sagittarius, combining charm and intensity, and her Mercury and Venus are in Libra and Leo, respectively.

Ad

5.Shakira Khan

Shakira (Image via Instagram @shakirakhan_)

Shakira was born on December 16, 2002. Her sun sign is Sagittarius, while her lunar sign is Taurus. Mercury in Capricorn, Venus in Scorpio, and Mars in Scorpio all reflect her strength and desire.

Ad

6.Sophie Lee

Sophie (Image via Instagram @sophielee)

Sophie, a Leo with an Aries moon, was born on August 14, 1995. Her astrological signs—Virgo Mercury, Leo Venus, and Libra Mars—combine self-assurance with considerate speech.

Ad

Zodiac signs of the men on Love Island UK season 12

1.Ben Holbrough

Ben (Image via Instagram @loveisland)

Born in 2002, during the Pisces season, Ben is a Pisces Sun. Mercury, Venus, and Mars are in Aquarius or Pisces, Pisces or Aries, and Taurus or Aries, respectively, indicating emotional sensitivity and dramatic outbursts; his Moon is unknown.

Ad

2.Blu Chegini

Blu (Image via Instagram @bluechegini)

Love Island UK star Blu is a Pisces, as his birthday is March 13, 1999. His Mars in Scorpio, Mercury in Aries, Venus in Aries, and Moon in Capricorn or Aquarius all suggest strong desire and communication.

Ad

3.Conor Phillips

Conor (Image via Instagram @loveisland)

Conor was born on September 7, 1999, with a Leo moon and Virgo sun. He also has Sagittarius Mars, Leo Venus, and Virgo Mercury, which indicate a daring but sensible attitude.

Ad

4.Dejon Noel-Williams

Dejon (Image via Instagram @loveisland)

Dejon was born on September 22, 1998, and is a Virgo with a Libra Moon. His Mercury, Venus, and Mars are in Virgo, Virgo, and Leo respectively—indicating strong focus and confidence.

Ad

5.Harry Cooksley

Harry (Image via Instagram @loveisland)

Harry, born on November 15, 1994, is a Scorpio Sun with an Aries Moon. His Mercury, Venus, and Mars are all in Scorpio and Leo, representing passion and assertiveness in love.

Ad

6.Tommy Bradley

Tommy (Image via Instagram @loveisland)

Tommy was born during the Taurus season in 2003. While his Moon is uncertain, Mercury is in Taurus, Venus in Pisces, Aries, or Taurus, and Mars in Capricorn or Aquarius, indicating a strong emotional foundation.

Ad

Zodiac signs of the bombshells on Love Island UK season 12

Ad

The bombshells on Love Island UK season 12 bring a wide mix of zodiac signs and energies into the villa. Toni Laites, born July 1, 2000, is a Cancer through and through, with all five personal planets in Cancer. Shea Mannings, born September 15, 1999, is a Virgo Sun with fire placements in Leo and Sagittarius.

Ad

Emily Moran, a Taurus born May 4, 2001, has steady yet bold placements in Aries and Sagittarius. Yasmin Pettet, born February 17, 2001, is an Aquarius with strong fire sign energy. Malisha Jordan, born June 8, 2001, is a Gemini with a Capricorn Moon. Harrison Solomon, born November 1, 2002, is a Scorpio with deep emotional traits. Remell Mullins' full chart is yet to be revealed.

Love Island UK episodes are available to stream on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More