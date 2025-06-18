"Nasty human being" — Love Island UK fans slam Ben for his comments on the show

Love Island UK season 12 premiered its fifth episode on June 13, 2025, featuring a surprising moment that garnered significant attention online. In this episode, the male islanders went out for a boys' night, unaware that the female islanders were secretly watching and listening from the villa.

Initially, the boys shared positive things about their partners. However, the tone shifted when Ben made some pointed remarks about the girls in the villa.

During his conversation with the other men, Ben suggested that the girls hadn’t faced enough challenges and were getting too comfortable. His words appeared to imply that the women needed external pressure or new competition to shake up their dynamics. While speaking about their journey so far, Ben said:

“These girls haven't been tested enough. They've had it good since we've done it. I think the girls need a little wake-up call. This is real. They're all a little bit too comfortable.”

These comments were immediately seen by the women in the villa, prompting visible discomfort and disagreement. As the episode aired, fans reacted strongly on X. One user commented:

"Ben is a nasty human being. I hope no one ends up with this man."

"Ben is literally so annoying," another user wrote.

"Bless, Ben does not have a way with words x," one netizen tweeted.

"I can’t take Ben seriously after seeing he has a girl on the outside and is playing a game," a fan said.

Fans react to Ben and Shakira having less screen time in the latest episode of Love Island UK.

"Where’s Ben and shakira been this episode not even eeen them once lol," a fan wrote.

"We can at least be glad we haven’t heard Ben speak in like 3 episodes," another user commented.

"I’d like to file a missing persons report for Shakira (erm and Ben)," one user said.

"Ben is like a kid in the candy store, he’s too fkn old for the way he acts," a tweet read.

What happened during the boys' night out in Love Island UK season 12?

Episode 5 of Love Island UK began with the male islanders stepping out of the villa for a night out together. The group included Ben, Conor, Dejon, Tommy, and Harry. They started by discussing how their connections were progressing. Conor shared that things with Toni were improving each day, and Ben said he was looking forward to spending more time with Shakira.

Dejon praised Meg, saying their bond had grown quickly, while Tommy mentioned that he really liked Megan. As the conversation continued, the tone began to shift. Ben said he was confused by Shakira’s signals. Tommy clarified that no one was exclusive yet and that both he and Megan were still open to new possibilities.

Ben then made the comments that sparked widespread backlash from fans. He stated that the girls hadn’t faced much stress and needed a reality check. Meanwhile, Harry shared doubts about Helena, wondering whether she was serious about a long-term connection. He also expressed concern about her lifestyle outside the Love Island UK villa.

“I’m having a good time, but I wanna have a long time,” he said.

Ben later added that the boys should remain open to conversations with bombshells. Right after this, three new contestants—Emily, Malisha, and Yasmin—were introduced and joined the boys at their outing. This twist left the girls at the villa shocked and uncertain about the future of their connections.

Love Island UK episodes are available to stream on Hulu.

