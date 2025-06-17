Who got dumped from Love Island UK season 12 so far? Details explored

Love Island UK season 12 premiered on ITV on June 9. The long-running dating show introduced a new batch of single contestants looking to explore different types of connections in the process of finding their ideal partner.

While all the participants come in search of love, not everyone finds it, and some are eliminated along the way. Most eliminations occur during recoupling segments, where the contestant left without a partner is typically dumped from the villa.

So far, eight episodes have aired in the current season, with the first week seeing the elimination of two contestants: Sophie Lee and Blu Chegini.

Love Island UK season 12: Two contestants have been eliminated so far

Sophie Lee (Episode 2)

Trending

Sophie Lee (Image via ITV)

Sophie Lee was the first Love Island UK season 12 contestant to get eliminated. She was forced to leave the show in episode 2 after her partner Harry coupled up with Shakira.

It all began at the end of episode 1, which showed the arrival of the bombshell Toni. Upon her arrival, she was given the opportunity to couple up with any partner of her choosing.

Toni chose to couple with Ben, leaving Shakira without a partner. Shakira was then informed by host Maya Jama that she had 24 hours to choose her next partner or else she would be eliminated.

Shakira spent the next day chatting with some of the male contestants she felt she had a connection with. By the end of the episode, Blu, Conor, and Harry were ready to couple up with her, and she had to pick one out of the three.

The Love Island UK star eventually decided to couple up with Harry, saying that she enjoyed their banter. This meant Sophie was left without a partner and was dumped from the villa.

"It's Love Island - even the people that think they’re safe aren't. If you’ve not mixed and mingled, or you’ve mixed and mingled too much… all of a sudden you might not have a strong connection and you could leave," Sophie said on her exit.

The Love Island UK season 12 star continued:

"Basically, you can’t be a slow burner and you can’t be a fast runner… in this case you’ve got 24 hours. What are you going to do? Toni is SO sweet, though."

Blu Chegini (Episode 5)

Blu Chegini (Image via ITV)

Blu Chegini was dumped in episode 5, becoming the second season 12 Islander to be dumped from the villa.

In episode 4, two male bombshells arrived in the villa and were immediately inserted into the recoupling process. By the end of the recoupling, Blu and Shea Mannings were left standing in front of the fireplace without having been picked by any female cast members.

Both men were vulnerable to being dumped and were asked to decide among themselves which of them should be eliminated from the show.

In episode 5, Blu and Shea took turns to plead their case as to why they deserved to stay in the villa. Blu said that he wasn't able to establish any connection in the villa because he was "waiting for the spark," before sharing that he was interested in exploring a connection with Toni.

In the end, both vulnerable contestants weren't ready to back down and leave the show. This prompted the formed couples to decide to eliminate one contestant from the two.

Reasoning that Shea entered the villa later in the season and got fewer opportunities than Blu, the Love Island UK season 12 couples decided to dump Blu.

Love Island UK season 12 episodes premiere every day on ITV2 and ITVX.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohsin Nakade Mohsin Nakade is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda. Although he graduated with a B-Tech IT degree, it was Mohsin’s passion for movies and TV shows that led him to become a pop culture writer. He has previously worked at Otakukart and was a movie script analyst at First Draft Film Works. He has also led a team of eight content writers in the entertainment category, as it is his favorite industry.



Mohsin's love for reality TV writing is rooted in the high-octane drama of the shows. Additionally, because he enjoys writing, reality shows provide him with the best content to work with. Mohsin maintains credibility by conducting extensive research and fact-checking. Additionally, he makes sure his writing is transparent by refraining from giving misleading information.



Apart from watching TV series, reality shows, and writing about them, Mohsin also loves making story-based short videos and has a deep love for cinema, much like his idol, Timothée Chalamet. Know More