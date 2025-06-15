"These girls haven't been tested enough" — Love Island UK star Ben makes a shocking comment about his female co-stars

Love Island UK season 12 released episode 5 on June 13, 2025. The segment saw the male islanders leave the villa for a night out, unaware that the ladies at the house would be watching and hearing their conversations live. Ben, while conversing with his male co-stars, commented on the female cast members, criticizing them for having it easy in the series so far.

"These girls haven't been tested enough. They've had it good since we've done it. They've had Toni come in, which, she hasn't really ruffled any feathers. So, the girls have literally not had any stress. At all," he said.

He then continued, saying:

"I think the girls need a little wake-up call. This is real. They're all a little bit too comfortable."

The Love Island UK star's comments offended the female islanders who were watching them on a big screen in the villa. When Ben mentioned that they never had to fight for their spots in the house, Helena and Meg protested, saying they had to make the initial moves to safeguard their connections from bombshells (newcomers) or other threats.

Slowly, the other male islanders opened up, expressing their concerns about their current partners.

What happened during the boys' night out in Love Island UK season 12?

The meeting started on a pleasant note, as the men updated each other on their relationships, praising their partners. Conor, while speaking about Toni, noted that despite their difference in personalities, their connection got "better and better every day." Ben echoed a similar sentiment, saying he was looking forward to a "cuddle later" with his partner, Shakira.

Dejon reflected on his connection with Meg, stating he was lucky to have formed a strong bond with someone so early in the series.

"So, yeah, finding her, she's really made my time in here, man," he added.

Tommy followed suit, complimenting his partner Megan, whom he believed ticked "every single box."

Soon after, the Love Island UK male cast members started pointing out the cracks in their relationships.

Ben mentioned he had received "mixed signals" from Shakira. At the same time, Tommy clarified that he was not exclusive with Megan, and that either of their heads could turn at any point in the show.

"We've met each other, like, five days ago, innit? So, no one's exclusive. No one's shut off," he added.

Ben then commented on the girls needing a "wake-up call," convinced they had an easy journey in the Love Island UK villa so far.

Hearing that, Harry mustered the courage to express his opinion of his partner, Helena. He confessed that he was unsure if she was "just a good-time girl."

"I'm having a good time, but I wanna have a long time," he remarked.

Harry then commented on her lifestyle, including her private life, saying she went out "a lot" and knew "some people." The Love Island UK alum admitted that her past activities surprised him and made him wonder what she was like in real life. He confirmed that if Helena was the type of girl interested in a "good time," he would not continue pursuing her.

At that point, Ben stated that they were all open and would welcome conversations with bombshells.

In the next scene of the Love Island UK episode, three bombshells, Emily, Malisha, and Yasmin, were introduced, as they joined the male islanders on their night out. The ladies back at the villa were taken aback by their arrival, as they worried about the impact the newcomers would have on the existing relationships.

Love Island UK episodes are available to stream on Hulu.

