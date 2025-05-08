Who won The Masked Singer season 13? Details explored

The Masked Singer season 13 came to a close on May 7, 2025, with four finalists competing for the Golden Mask Trophy: Boogie Woogie, Coral, Mad Scientist Monster, and Pearl. After weeks of performances, it was Pearl who emerged as the winner of the season. Following her final performance, Pearl was revealed to be country singer Gretchen Wilson, best known for her hit Redneck Woman.

Gretchen's win marked the end of a season full of musical surprises and emotional reveals. The other finalists were also unmasked during the finale. Boogie Woogie, who placed second, was revealed to be singer-songwriter Andy Grammer. Coral came in third and was unmasked as Meg Donnelly, the Disney star from the Zombies franchise.

“Winning tonight would prove that there’s a lot more to me than just the one thing that everybody thinks I am,” Wilson shared before the unmasking.

Mad Scientist Monster took the fourth spot and was revealed to be Brian Kelley from Florida Georgia Line. This season was described as the “luckiest” by FOX and featured a mix of child stars, chart-toppers, and reality TV personalities under the elaborate masks.

The Masked Singer season 13 winner revealed and unmasked

Pearl's victory was announced after she delivered her final song on the stage in The Masked Singer. As the audience and judges waited for the reveal, she was unmasked as country singer Gretchen Wilson. The panel praised her vocal control throughout the season,

“It’s a pair of pants for the record books. Not only did my idol Dolly Parton give them to me, but I also got to perform with her while I was wearing them,” Pearl shared.

The panel had mixed guesses about Pearl’s identity throughout the season, ranging from Carrie Underwood to Sara Evans. But once the clues aligned with Gretchen Wilson's country roots and vocal style, the reveal was less of a shock and more of a confirmation for some fans.

Finale eliminations: Who was behind the remaining masks?

Before Pearl’s win was announced in The Masked Singer, the show revealed the other three finalists. Boogie Woogie was eliminated in second place and unmasked as Andy Grammer. He had impressed the judges all season with his stage energy and emotional performances.

Coral, the third-place finalist, turned out to be Meg Donnelly. Known for her Disney Channel career, Donnelly surprised everyone with her vocal range.

“I became a part of one of the biggest franchises of all time and now there are little girls watching me. It’s so surreal," Coral shared.

Fourth place went to Mad Scientist Monster, revealed as Brian Kelley, who referenced how performing solo on the show pushed him beyond his comfort zone.

Throughout the season, each finalist had built their own momentum with fans. Boogie Woogie gained popularity for his different kinds of song choices, while Coral’s theatrical approach stood out during group numbers. Mad Scientist Monster brought a blend of showmanship and storytelling.

"There’s always beauty on the other side. You find yourself where you’re meant to be,” Boogie Woogie said.

Earlier in this season of The Masked Singer, several other celebrities were unmasked, including Kevin Hart as Goldfish, Tori Spelling as Lizard, and The Bachelor star Jesse Palmer as Clock. Their reveals brought surprising twists to the show and kept both the panel and audience guessing about the identities behind the remaining masks.

Fans can stream all the episodes of The Masked Singer season 13 which are currenly streaming on Hulu.

