The Masked Singer: Complete list of clues and hints so far 

The Masked Singer continued its season 13 journey with the April 16, 2025 episode, featuring the "Lucky Six." So far, ten contestants have been eliminated: Ant (Aubrey O’Day), Bat (Scheana Shay), Cherry Blossom (Candace Cameron Bure), Fuzzy Peas (Oscar De La Hoya), Griffin (James Van Der Beek), Honey Pot (Cedric the Entertainer), Space Ranger (Flavor Flav), Stud Muffin (Method Man), Yorkie (Erika Jayne), and Paparazzo (Matthew Lawrence).

Ad

Still competing for the title are Boogie Woogie, Coral, Mad Scientist Monster, Nessy, and Pearl. Each contestant has dropped various clues about their identities, including career milestones, personal stories, and visual hints. As the competition moves toward the finale, here’s a breakdown of all the clues shared from the beginning.

Episodes 1–3 of The Masked Singer: First clues and early eliminations

Ad

Trending

Episode 1 of The Masked Singer introduced Coral, who spoke about facing years of rejection before finding success. Visual clues included a white model house and a broken heart on a TV. Honey Pot performed and was eliminated, revealed as Cedric the Entertainer.

“Ever since I was young, I’ve dreamed of being a star. “I’d ask everyone, ‘Please please please, let me sing for you!’” Coral said.

Ad

Episode 2 brought Fuzzy Peas, who hinted at a strong fighting spirit and connections to sports. Visuals included boxing gloves. Fuzzy Peas was unmasked as Oscar De La Hoya.

Episode 3 featured Griffin and more from Coral. Griffin, associated with teen drama clues like a varsity jacket, was eliminated and revealed as James Van Der Beek. Coral hinted at growing up on the east coast and a connection to a huge franchise.

Episodes 4–6: New clues and growing competition

Ad

Ad

Episode 4 introduced Boogie Woogie. He talked about dreams of performing as a child and shared visuals like quarters and a disco ball. Pearl also joined, sharing her story of singing at dive bars and hardships. Yorkie was eliminated and revealed as Erika Jayne.

“I’ve always loved performing, but people like me weren’t promised a chance at a big break,” Pearl said.

Episode 5 expanded Boogie Woogie's background, mentioning his parents’ connection to kids’ shows. Pearl's visual cues included a wanted poster, a football play, trash bags and a crescent moon.

Ad

She also added that she was stuck in a “tiny tide pool on the side of the highway no one’s ever heard of.” Bat, who had clues about singing and pink cocktails, was eliminated and revealed as Scheana Shay.

Episode 6 of The Masked Singer gave more details about Mad Scientist Monster. He talked about a career change and visual hints included a sandcastle and a cruise ship. Ant, connected to struggles in the music industry, was eliminated and revealed as Aubrey O'Day.

Ad

“As a strong woman, there’s nothing I like more than making others feel strong, too,” Pearl said.

Episodes 7–10: Final rounds before the quarterfinals

Ad

Episode 7 of The Masked Singer introduced Nessy, who talked about competing with boy bands during the TRL era. Visuals included a radio and horseshoe. Space Ranger was eliminated and revealed as Flavor Flav.

“In the chaos, a new experiment bubbled to the surface. My reaction changed the world. This is so important to me because it give me an opportunity to reintroduce myself in a way that fans have never seen before,” Mad Scientist Monster said.

Ad

Episode 8 added new details to Nessy’s story, mentioning love songs and golf tournaments. Coral and Pearl continued to reference their backgrounds with nods to Disney connections and early struggles.

“Just like the boy banders, I was also known for my love songs,” Nessy said.

Episode 9 showed Mad Scientist Monster hinting at collaborations and Tennessee roots. Stud Muffin was eliminated and revealed as Method Man.

Episode 10 revealed that Nessy follows Jenny McCarthy on TikTok and has written a famous love song. Paparazzo was eliminated, revealed as Matthew Lawrence. Boogie Woogie, Coral, Mad Scientist Monster, Nessy, and Pearl advanced as the final five contestants in this season of The Masked Singer.

Ad

Watch new episodes of The Masked Singer airing every Wednesday on Fox.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More