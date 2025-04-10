The Masked Singer season 13 episode 9 recap: Decades Night unfolds while the face behind Yorkie gets a shocking revelation

In episode 9 of The Masked Singer season 13, which aired on April 9, Group C contestants Yorkie, Mad Scientist Monster, and Nessy competed in the finals.

Ad

Yorkie was eliminated after performing Stop! In the Name of Love by The Supremes and was revealed to be Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne. Only Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg guessed her identity correctly.

In the previous episode, Stud Muffin was eliminated and revealed to be Method Man.

She entered a Battle Royale with Nessy, and they faced off to Hard to Handle by Otis Redding. Nessy outperformed her and survived the Finals while her Yorkie self was sent home.

Ad

Trending

What else went down on The Masked Singer season 13, episode 9?

Yorkie was the first one to perform her The Masked Singer Group C finals solo, and while doing so, she gave out several clues. Taking the audience to the 60s, Yorkie said that the period reminded her of her mom. She pictured her as a young woman falling in love and getting married.

Ad

Ad

She further stated that just a few years down the line, her father left her, which compelled her to raise her kids single-handedly. This made her mom raise her to be someone who guarded her heart when it came to love.

"Because every chance at love was a bigger chance at heartbreak," she added.

She added that her cautious upbringing made her struggle to let people in. However, she was now grateful that her mother protected her, so she dedicated the song to her mother.

Ad

Next up was Mad Scientist Monster. He went ahead with Love Yourself by Justin Bieber and won the Group C finals. His clues revealed that he chose the 2010s because that era was "lit". He mentioned that it was the best decade of his career, adding,

"It seemed like I could conquer the world. I won every award possible except that Nobel Prize."

Ad

He shared that he didn't achieve that fame alone and alluded to someone he had parted ways with. He stated that he did so because he wanted to try out new things in his career, which he wasn't able to do while still tied to the person he achieved success with.

Reflecting on the decision, the Scientist said that he liked its results. After his The Masked Singer performance, the judges dished out names such as Blake Shelton and Billy Ray Cyrus.

Ad

Nessy got heads bobbing to Can't Fight This Feeling by REO Speedwagon. He chose the 1980s because it was a decade of mullets, MTV, and camcorders.

"Back then, you'd blast a love song from a boombox outside your crush's bedroom window just to let them know how you feel."

He added that he blasted the REO Speedwagon on the boombox and even got to open for them. He also shared that it was REO Speedwagon who taught him to put feelings in his lyrics, something he came to be known for later in life.

Ad

Ad

Another major clue that Nessy gave was his saying that he didn't know how many couples walked down the aisle to his song. After his The Masked Singer performance, the judges' guesses spanned from Daryl Hall to Patrick Monahan.

After the final The Masked Singer battle, when Yorkie was eliminated, the panelists were handed a case of clues, which consisted of black leather boots. Explaining the clue, Yorkie stated that they were custom-made for her and that she wore them on TV whenever she went on a cast trip. No one except Jenny McCarthy guessed her correctly before she was revealed to be Erika Jayne.

Ad

New episodes of The Masked Singer season 13 come out on Wednesdays, at 8 pm ET, on Fox.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More