“Killing this classic”- The Masked Singer fans react to Nessy’s head-turning performance

The Masked Singer season 13, episode 8, was released on April 2. The episode covered performances of Group C, which included Nessy, Stud Muffin, Yorkie, and Mad Scientist Monster. The theme of the night was Boy Band Night, and we even saw the contestants giving a group performance on Everybody (Backstreet's back) by Backstreet Boys.

Nessy sang Tearin' Up My Heart by NSYNC, a pop boy band formed by Chris Kirkpatrick in 1995. After Nessy's heartwarming performance, Chris Kirkpatrick himself gave a surprise appearance and launched a merch, which was a t-shirt with a heart shape on it.

Nessy cued that he too was known for his love songs in his hay-day just like the boy band. The audience approved of him as they hooted and cheered during his performance. Nessy was safe and advanced to the next level, while the audience voted out Stud Muffin, who was revealed to be Method Man. Fans of The Masked Singer came to X to react to Nessy's performance from episode 8.

"Nessy is killing this classic," a fan said.

"Nessy is really giving us a run for our money," said another.

"Nessy has me stomped but I love the raspy singing," added a third.

"Wow!!! Nessy can sing...Great opening to the show!!! Love the song choice...," wrote one.

Fans of The Masked Singer praised Nessy's performance and even tried guessing the person behind the mask.

"That’s what we’re talking about Nessy!" an X user wrote.

"Nessy is tearing up MY heart," another user wrote.

"I think Nessy is Justin Timberlake," commented one.

"Doesn't the fact that Nessy was basically competing with NSYNC kinda take Daryl Hall off the table?" wrote one.

Nessy's performance, clues, and what the panelist guesses in The Masked Singer season 13 episode 8

In The Masked Singer episode 8, Nessy gave a clue when he revealed that he was in a boy band himself, and he never thought that he would be singing a boy band song himself. He added that the tables had turned, and now he was committed to the bit, and he loved good theme nights.

Talking about how tough a boy band journey was back in the day, Nessy revealed:

"I was fighting these guys for TRL spots, charts and CD sales — but there was one boy band that kept getting in my way: 'NSync."

He stated that it always seemed "neck-and-neck" with them, and they always came out on top. He shared that one day, when he met with one of the band members at a golf tournament, he thought he would settle scores with them. But contrary to his belief, they raised their glasses together and had a good time.

He added that this taught him that just being in the game was huge enough because the club they were now a part of was "cool". He stated that he missed being in that friendly sort of competition and then dedicated his song to NSYNC. He also added that he couldn't wait for one of NSYNC's singers to try to sing one of his songs next. After Chris Kirkpatrick showed up on stage, Nessy let out another major clue,

"Just like the boy-banders, I was also known for my love songs."

After his performance, the panelists tried guessing who he was. While Rita Ora thought he was Dave Matthews, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg thought it was Darius Rucker, and Ken Jeong guessed him to be Pat Monahan from Train.

New episodes of The Masked Singer season 13 come out on Wednesdays at 8 pm ET, on Fox.

