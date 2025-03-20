"I knew it" — The Masked Singer fans react to Griffin being unmasked as James Van Der Beek

The Masked Singer season 13 aired a brand new episode this week on Fox. The celebrity singing competition featured more performances by masked celebrities as they attempted to survive elimination by singing their hearts out.

One such contestant was Griffin, who sang Take Me Home (Country Roads) by John Denver. After the individual performances, the contestant went up against Boogie Woogie in the Battle Royale but was eliminated as per the judges' decision. Before Griffin left the show, he took off his mask and was revealed to be Dawson Creek's star James Van Der Beek. Fans online reacted to the reveal. One X user wrote

"I knew it, And I was right, James Van Der Beek was the griffin."

"Griffin is James Van Der Beek Dawson's Creek and Varsity Blue fans are flipping out right now," a person wrote.

"Boogie Woogie is headed to the Lucky Six, meaning Griffin has to take it off. Casey got it right. It's James Van Der Beek from Varsity Blues and Dawson's Creek," a fan commented.

Chiming in on the Battle Royale, fans of The Masked Singer season 13 felt Griffin should have stayed:

"WHAT NO?? GRIFFIN SHOULD HAVE STAYED!! HE'S A MUCH BETTER SINGER THAN BOOGIE WOOGIE," a person wrote.

"Boogie Woogie & Griffin both brought their all to this battle, it was a tough one," a fan commented.

"Griffin vs Boogie Woogie -- both are so good!," a tweet read.

Fans of The Masked Singer season 13 further said:

"TAKE ME HOOOME Who doesn’t LOVE this song?! And the performance!! I’m getting emotional," a person wrote.

"James Vander Beek!! Can’t believe Casey got it on her first try here! I need to step my gusses up," a fan commented.

"They're my safe space" — The Masked Singer season 13 contestant Griffin praises family as part of his latest clue

In The Masked Singer season 13 episode 6, titled, Group B Finals, saw Casey Wilson filling in for Rita Ora as Pearl, Boogie Woogie, and Griffin took to the stage.

Griffin opened up about his family ahead of his performance. The Masked Singer season 13 cast member noted he couldn't believe he had made it to the Grand Ole Opry Night and said that he had developed a fondness for country music.

As a part of his clue, Griffin revealed that he spent years in the spotlight, after which he and his family moved to the country to live "quietly" in nature. The Masked Singer season 13 star added it was the type of upbringing he had dreamed of providing for his kids and it was exactly what he and his family needed.

The celebrity opened up about getting "some news that changed everything." He noted that it had been a "really tough year," but said the family had been able to face it together in their home.

"I would not have gotten through this without them. They make me smile on all the tough days and are strong for me when I sometimes can't be. They've stood beside me through it all. They're my safe space — my home," he said.

The Masked Singer season 13 contestant sang Take Me Home, Country Homes by John Denver, after which the judges attempted to guess his celebrity identity. Some of the guesses included Kyle Chandler, Josh Hartnett, and James Van Der Beek.

Griffin went up against Boogie Woogie in the Battle Royale, however, the latter was deemed a better performance, which resulted in Griffin's elimination. However, before leaving the show, he took off the mask, and it was revealed that it was James Van Der Beek.

Fans online reacted to Griffin's true identity on The Masked Singer season 13 but noted that they knew who it was.

Tune in next week on Wednesday to watch a brand new episode of The Masked Singer season 13 on Fox.

