Who got unmasked in The Masked Singer season 13 episode 4? Details explored

Season 13 of Fox's The Masked Singer aired its fourth episode featuring five Group B contestants, Pearl, Space Ranger, Boogie Woogie, Bat, and Griffin. The five new masks were introduced after season 13 while the people behind them competed for a place in the Group B finals.

By the time the episode concluded, Bat was eliminated following the audience vote. The judging panel all guessed wrong as Robin Thicke predicted it was Bethenny. Frankel. Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg went with Larsa Pippen, Rita Ora said Heidi Montag and Frankel while Ken Jeong mentioned Lisa Rinna.

After the elimination, Bat was unmasked and revealed to be Scheana Shay, star of the reality show Vanderpump Rules.

What other events happened in The Masked Singer season 13 episode 4?

The latest episode of The Masked Singer began with Boogie Woogie's energetic performance of I Believe In a Thing Called Love by The Darkness. The judges made several guesses about Boogie Woogie's identity, suggesting Adam Lambert, Andy Samberg, Mika, and Criss Angel. Boogie Woogie shared his backstory, revealing a childhood desire for attention and a passion for performing.

He dreamed of becoming a clown and even taught himself to juggle. Later, he pursued a career in magic, winning a talent show in the process. After graduating, Boogie Woogie struggled financially and turned to street performing to make ends meet. Despite the challenges, he remained committed to his craft, believing that following one's passion is essential.

"Now Apollo, the god of music himself, has called me up here to add the Masked Singer to my resume. Right under magician and clown,” said Boogie Woogie.

Later, Space Ranger took the stage on The Masked Singer, performing Taylor Swift's Bad Blood. Earlier, Space Ranger had given a clue to the judges, calling themselves Taylor Swift's "homie."

In a voiceover, Space Ranger expressed excitement about appearing on the show, which had been a longtime goal for him. Space Ranger acknowledged that success often brings criticism, and not everyone likes him. To deal with the negativity, they drew inspiration from Aries, the god of war.

Next, Griffin performed Rewrite the Stars by Zac Efron and Zendaya. Griffin revealed that when they rose to fame, they weren't prepared for the intense fan attention.

According to Griffin, he took every opportunity that came his way, including performing on The Masked Singer. Griffin drew strength from Hercules, knowing their resilience had carried them through tough times.

Fourth to go on stage was Bat, who took the stage, performing Sabrina Carpenter's Espresso. In a voiceover, the person behind the Bat mask explained that she connected with the bat's misunderstood reputation. People often saw bats as scary or deceitful, but Bat disagreed. Bat believed her true friends knew her kind heart, even though she was surrounded by chaotic people.

"And for years, all my words have been twisted upside down. I’m just out here partying and having the time of my life, girl. Which is why I’m leaning into Dionysus as the god of partying, to show there’s nothing wrong with letting your hair down," said Bat.

Later, Pearl performed Whitney Houston's Saving All My Love For You. Pearl compared herself to a pearl, saying she had a tough exterior that hid her inner beauty. Growing up, Pearl loved performing but struggled to get noticed.

As mentioned previously, after the performances and the audience vote, Bat was voted out and revealed to be Scheana Shay on The Masked Singer.

