The Masked Singer season 13 episode 4 recap: Five new celebrities perform as Voices of Olympus

The Masked Singer aired episode 4 of season 13 on March 5, 2025. Host Nick Cannon returned with panelists Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, Rita Ora, and Robin Thicke. Rita Ora continued filling in for Nicole Scherzinger.

A new character, Detective Lucky Duck, debuted to assist with guesses. The episode introduced five Group B contestants: Boogie Woogie, Space Ranger, Griffin, Bat, and Pearl, after Coral and Paparazzo advanced from Group A.

This season's themed episodes include tributes to Shrek and Ghostbusters, as well as the Grand Ole Opry's 100th anniversary. Other themes include boy bands, decades, and soundtracks. The contestants competing in The Masked Singer season 13 include Honey Pot, Space Ranger, and Cherry Blossom, among others.

What happened in The Masked Singer season 13 episode 4?

The latest episode of The Masked Singer kicked off with Boogie Woogie performing I Believe In a Thing Called Love by The Darkness. The guesses made by the panel included Adam Lambert, Andy Samberg, Mika, and Criss Angel. In the voiceover, Boogie Woogie shared that growing up, he craved attention, always seeking the spotlight. He dreamed big, wanting to be a clown and even taught himself to juggle.

Later, he shifted gears, aspiring to become a magician. He entered a talent show and took home the top prize. After graduation, Boogie Woogie struggled to make ends meet, resorting to busking to make a living. Despite the challenges, he stated that he remained committed to his passion, believing that doing what you love is key.

"I trusted that this was my calling, because I believe in a thing called doing what you love. And one moment can change everything," said Boogie Woogie.

Space Ranger was the second performer on The Masked Singer's stage, who performed Bad Blood by Taylor Swift. Earlier, the clue that was given by Space Ranger was that they were Taylor Swift's "homie". In the voice-over, Space Ranger, they were thrilled to take on this mission, as appearing on the reality show had been a longtime goal for them.

Griffin then performed Rewrite the Stars by Zac Efron and Zendaya. The panel made several guesses about their identity, including Matthew Lillard, Freddie Prinze Jr., and David Arquette. They revealed that when they rose to fame, they weren't ready for the fan attention as some fans even took extreme measures to show their devotion.

"A lady even took dirt off my car and said she’s take it home to her children. But the truth is, I’m only human," stated Griffin.

Fourth on stage was Bat who performed Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter. The person behind the Bat stated in their voiceover that they identified with the nocturnal creature and its misunderstood reputation. People often viewed bats as a "blood-sucking backstabber," but Bat disagreed. She felt her true friends knew her kind heart, despite being surrounded by chaotic people.

The final performance of the night was from Pearl who performed Saving All My Love For You by Whitney Houston. Pearl believed that she had a tough exterior that hid her inner treasure just like an actual pearl. Growing up, Pearl loved performing, but she faced challenges getting noticed.

After the audience voted, Bat was eliminated from the competition. Before revealing her identity, the judges opened a clue case labeled Crack the Case. Inside Bat's case, they found golden hoop earrings. Finally, Bat removed her mask, revealing herself as Scheana Shay from Vanderpump Rules.

New episodes of The Masked Singer air on Wednesdays at 8 PM ET on Fox.

